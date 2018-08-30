Lenovo unveils Yoga Book C930 with color & E Ink displays

Lenovo is updating its Yoga Book line of dual-display laptops with a new model sporting premium specs.

The new Yoga Book C930 features a 10.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD IPS touchscreen display plus a 10.8 inch 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen E Ink display where you’d find a keyboard on most laptops.

You can use that E Ink screen for writing, drawing, or typing (thanks to a virtual keyboard feature).

The convertible notebook measures 10.3″ x 7.1″ x 0.4″ and weighs about 1.7 pounds. And it should be available in October for $1000.

While earlier Yoga Book devices were priced at $500 or lower, they also tended to ship with entry-level processors (like Intel’s Atom chips). The new Yoga Book C930 still has a low-power processor, but it’s a higher-performance 7th-gen Intel Core Y-series processor.

The new Yoga Book is still a thin, light, and fanless computer. And the new model has Lenovo’s watchband-style hinge.

Here’s a run-down of the specs/options:

Intel Core M3-7Y30 or Core i5-7Y74 processor

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

Up to 256GB of PCIe SSD storage

35.8 Wh battery

802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth

Optional 4G LTE

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports

Optical fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers

Pen input is handled by a Wacom active pen with 4096 levels of pressure-sensitive input.

Lenovo says the dynamic keyboard has been updated with bigger keys and a bigger trackpad. Oh, and there’s one more thing that sets it apart from the Wacom graphics pad on older Yoga Book devices: it’s a fully functional E Ink screen that lets you use the Yoga Book C930 as an eReader for viewing eBooks, documents, or other content.