Lenovo unveils a new line of Android tablets, prices start at $70

Lenovo is refreshing its Android tablet lineup with a whole bunch of new low-cost models and a few mid-rangers.

The Lenovo Tab E series devices have prices starting at just $70. But if you’re looking for options with more powerful processors, higher-resolution displays, or other premium features there’s also the new M and P series.

Here’s a run-down of the new tablets:

Lenovo Tab E7

7 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel TN display (250 nits)

1.3 GHz MediaTek quad-core 32-bit processor

1GB RAM

Up to 16GB storage

Android Oreo (Go Edition)

microSD card slot

802.11b/g/n WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

GPS

2MP rear and 0.3MP front-facing fixed-focus cameras

USB 2.0

3.5mm audio jack

2,750 mAh battery (up to 5 hours of battery life)

Optional 3G

$70 starting price

Coming to Walmart exclusively in October

Lenovo Tab E8

8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS display (320 nits)

1.3 GHz MediaTek quad-core 64-bit processor (Cortex-A53)

1GB RAM

Up to 16GB of storage

Android Oreo

microSD card slot

802.11a/b/g/n WiFI

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS

FM Radio

5MP auto-focus rear camera, 2MP fixed-focus front camera

USB 2.0

3.5mm audio jack

4,850 mAh battery (10 hours)

$100 starting price

Available at Walmart starting today

Lenovo Tab E10

10 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor

Up to 2GB RAM

Up to 16GB storage

Android Oreo

microSD card (up to 128GB)

802.11a/b/g/n WiFi (2.4 GHz)

Bluetooth 4.0

RM Radio

5MP auto-focus rear camera an 2MP fixed-focus front camera

USB 2.0

3.5mm audio jack

4,850 mAh battery (7 hours)

Stereo front-facing speakers

$130 starting price

Coming to select retailers in October

Lenovo Tab M10

10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display (320 nits)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor

Up to 3GB RAM

Up to 32GB storage

Android Oreo

microSD card (up to 256GB)

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Optional 4G LTE

GPS

FM Radio

5MP auto-focus rear camera, 2MP fixed-focus front camera

2 pogo pins

USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm audio jack

4,850 mAh battery (5 hours)

Stereo front-facing speakers

Price TBA

Pre-orders open this winter at Amazon

Lenovo Tab P10

10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display (400 nits)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor

Up to 4GB RAM

Up to 64GB storage

Android Oreo

microSD card (up to 256GB)

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Optional 4G LTE

GPS

FM Radio

8MP auto-focus rear camera, 5MP fixed-focus front camera

2 pogo pins

USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm audio jack

7,000 mAh battery (15-20 hours)

Quad front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos

Price TBA

Pre-orders open this winter at Amazon

While it’s tempting to compare Lenovo’s new entry-level tablets to Amazon’s entry-level Fire 7 (which sells for $65 if you opt for a model without “special offers” which are ads on the lock screen), it’s kind of an oranges-to-bananas comparison. Amazon’s cheapest tablet has an IPS display with excellent viewing angles while Lenovo’s has a TN display with limited viewing angles… but Lenovo’s tablet ships with near-stock Android Oreo software while the Fire 7 runs Amazon’s Fire OS software with a custom user interface and no out-of-the-box support for the Google Play Store (although it’s not hard to install it on your own).

Still, it’s nice to see a PC maker like Lenovo continuing to commit to offering Android tablets at a wide range of price (and quality) levels.