Lenovo unveils a new line of Android tablets, prices start at $70

Lenovo is refreshing its Android tablet lineup with a whole bunch of new low-cost models and a few mid-rangers.

The Lenovo Tab E series devices have prices starting at just $70. But if you’re looking for options with more powerful processors, higher-resolution displays, or other premium features there’s also the new M and P series.

Lenovo Tab E7

Here’s a run-down of the new tablets:

Lenovo Tab E7

  • 7 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel TN display (250 nits)
  • 1.3 GHz MediaTek quad-core 32-bit processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • Up to 16GB storage
  • Android Oreo (Go Edition)
  • microSD card slot
  • 802.11b/g/n WiFi
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • GPS
  • 2MP rear and 0.3MP front-facing fixed-focus cameras
  • USB 2.0
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • 2,750 mAh battery (up to 5 hours of battery life)
  • Optional 3G
  • $70 starting price
  • Coming to Walmart exclusively in October

Lenovo Tab E8

  • 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS display (320 nits)
  • 1.3 GHz MediaTek quad-core 64-bit processor (Cortex-A53)
  • 1GB RAM
  • Up to 16GB of storage
  • Android Oreo
  • microSD card slot
  • 802.11a/b/g/n WiFI
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • GPS
  • FM Radio
  • 5MP auto-focus rear camera, 2MP fixed-focus front camera
  • USB 2.0
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • 4,850 mAh battery (10 hours)
  • $100 starting price
  • Available at Walmart starting today

Lenovo Tab E10

  • 10 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor
  • Up to 2GB RAM
  • Up to 16GB storage
  • Android Oreo
  • microSD card (up to 128GB)
  • 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi (2.4 GHz)
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • RM Radio
  • 5MP auto-focus rear camera an 2MP fixed-focus front camera
  • USB 2.0
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • 4,850 mAh battery (7 hours)
  • Stereo front-facing speakers
  • $130 starting price
  • Coming to select retailers in October

Lenovo Tab M10

  • 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display (320 nits)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor
  • Up to 3GB RAM
  • Up to 32GB storage
  • Android Oreo
  • microSD card (up to 256GB)
  • 802.11ac WiFi
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Optional 4G LTE
  • GPS
  • FM Radio
  • 5MP auto-focus rear camera, 2MP fixed-focus front camera
  • 2 pogo pins
  • USB 2.0 Type-C
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • 4,850 mAh battery (5 hours)
  • Stereo front-facing speakers
  • Price TBA
  • Pre-orders open this winter at Amazon

Lenovo Tab P10

  • 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display (400 nits)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor
  • Up to 4GB RAM
  • Up to 64GB storage
  • Android Oreo
  • microSD card (up to 256GB)
  • 802.11ac WiFi
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Optional 4G LTE
  • GPS
  • FM Radio
  • 8MP auto-focus rear camera, 5MP fixed-focus front camera
  • 2 pogo pins
  • USB 2.0 Type-C
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • 7,000 mAh battery (15-20 hours)
  • Quad front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Price TBA
  • Pre-orders open this winter at Amazon

While it’s tempting to compare Lenovo’s new entry-level tablets to Amazon’s entry-level Fire 7 (which sells for $65 if you opt for a model without “special offers” which are ads on the lock screen), it’s kind of an oranges-to-bananas comparison. Amazon’s cheapest tablet has an IPS display with excellent viewing angles while Lenovo’s has a TN display with limited viewing angles… but Lenovo’s tablet ships with near-stock Android Oreo software while the Fire 7 runs Amazon’s Fire OS software with a custom user interface and no out-of-the-box support for the Google Play Store (although it’s not hard to install it on your own).

Still, it’s nice to see a PC maker like Lenovo continuing to commit to offering Android tablets at a wide range of price (and quality) levels.

Kary
Fire tablets don’t have GPS. That’s limiting.

BoloMKXXVIII
BoloMKXXVIII
Would it have killed them to use a SD600 series processor for the higher end tablets?

Sam Minter
The E is for E-waste

Kary
Actually, Lenovo (MOTO) is known for making some good mid-range and low-range smartphones, so it’s good to see them move into this area. Most people don’t need an iPad or Surface device, but the Fire and other low-end choices have been rather limiting.

Sam Minter
Actually, Motorola’s track record with low to mid range phones has been fairly abysmal (under Lenovo), abandoning devices after only 1 update despite their capability to run the updated Android software within the relative 18 month period of release (we’re not talking about a SD800/801 situation). Actual Lenovo devices often fair worse.

Kary
I worry more about security updates, and they are middling there. Not as fast as LG, but not terrible either. As to OS updates, that’s just a chance to screw up your device for little reason. My wife’s phone has Oreo, and mine will probably get it, but I really don’t care. It’s a nothing, or nearly nothing.

fffre
fffre
jolly or normal ubuntu fedora, why not linux on this machine.
meybe in same time fedora and android!
I but linux tablet, android ?…. no

