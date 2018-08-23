Lenovo unveils a new line of Android tablets, prices start at $70

Lenovo is refreshing its Android tablet lineup with a whole bunch of new low-cost models and a few mid-rangers.
The Lenovo Tab E series devices have prices starting at just $70. But if you’re looking for options with more powerful processors, higher-resolution displays, or other premium features there’s also the new M and P series.
Here’s a run-down of the new tablets:
Lenovo Tab E7
- 7 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel TN display (250 nits)
- 1.3 GHz MediaTek quad-core 32-bit processor
- 1GB RAM
- Up to 16GB storage
- Android Oreo (Go Edition)
- microSD card slot
- 802.11b/g/n WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- GPS
- 2MP rear and 0.3MP front-facing fixed-focus cameras
- USB 2.0
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 2,750 mAh battery (up to 5 hours of battery life)
- Optional 3G
- $70 starting price
- Coming to Walmart exclusively in October
Lenovo Tab E8
- 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS display (320 nits)
- 1.3 GHz MediaTek quad-core 64-bit processor (Cortex-A53)
- 1GB RAM
- Up to 16GB of storage
- Android Oreo
- microSD card slot
- 802.11a/b/g/n WiFI
- Bluetooth 4.2
- GPS
- FM Radio
- 5MP auto-focus rear camera, 2MP fixed-focus front camera
- USB 2.0
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 4,850 mAh battery (10 hours)
- $100 starting price
- Available at Walmart starting today
Lenovo Tab E10
- 10 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor
- Up to 2GB RAM
- Up to 16GB storage
- Android Oreo
- microSD card (up to 128GB)
- 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi (2.4 GHz)
- Bluetooth 4.0
- RM Radio
- 5MP auto-focus rear camera an 2MP fixed-focus front camera
- USB 2.0
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 4,850 mAh battery (7 hours)
- Stereo front-facing speakers
- $130 starting price
- Coming to select retailers in October
Lenovo Tab M10
- 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display (320 nits)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor
- Up to 3GB RAM
- Up to 32GB storage
- Android Oreo
- microSD card (up to 256GB)
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Optional 4G LTE
- GPS
- FM Radio
- 5MP auto-focus rear camera, 2MP fixed-focus front camera
- 2 pogo pins
- USB 2.0 Type-C
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 4,850 mAh battery (5 hours)
- Stereo front-facing speakers
- Price TBA
- Pre-orders open this winter at Amazon
Lenovo Tab P10
- 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display (400 nits)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor
- Up to 4GB RAM
- Up to 64GB storage
- Android Oreo
- microSD card (up to 256GB)
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Optional 4G LTE
- GPS
- FM Radio
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera, 5MP fixed-focus front camera
- 2 pogo pins
- USB 2.0 Type-C
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 7,000 mAh battery (15-20 hours)
- Quad front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Price TBA
- Pre-orders open this winter at Amazon
While it’s tempting to compare Lenovo’s new entry-level tablets to Amazon’s entry-level Fire 7 (which sells for $65 if you opt for a model without “special offers” which are ads on the lock screen), it’s kind of an oranges-to-bananas comparison. Amazon’s cheapest tablet has an IPS display with excellent viewing angles while Lenovo’s has a TN display with limited viewing angles… but Lenovo’s tablet ships with near-stock Android Oreo software while the Fire 7 runs Amazon’s Fire OS software with a custom user interface and no out-of-the-box support for the Google Play Store (although it’s not hard to install it on your own).
Still, it’s nice to see a PC maker like Lenovo continuing to commit to offering Android tablets at a wide range of price (and quality) levels.
