Lenovo introduces Yoga C630 convertible notebook with Snapdragon 850

Lenovo plans to start selling one of the first Windows 10 computers with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor this fall. The Lenovo Yoga C630 WOS (Windows on Snapdragon) is scheduled to hit the streets in November for $850 and up.

The 13 inch convertible notebook measures half an inch thick, weighs 2.6 pounds, and features always-connected capabilities, thanks to an integrated 4G LTE modem.

The laptop’s low-power processor also enables a fanless design for silent operation. Lenovo says the notebook should get up to 25 hours of battery life, but that probably depends on what you’re doing with the computer.

The Yoga C630 WOS features a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen display, two USB Type-C ports, a fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and optional Lenovo Active Pen.

Lenovo will offer models with 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X memory and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The Yoga 630 WOS features a metal chassis and the convertible laptop measures 12.1″ x 8.5″ x 0.5″ and features a 360-degree hinge that lets you switch from laptop to tablet mode.

Qualcomm and Lenovo says the Snapdragon 850 processor should offer up to a 30 percent performance boost over first-gen Windows-on-Snapdragon computers like the Lenovo Miix 630 (which has a Snapdragon 835 processor). The integrated Qualcomm Snapragon X20 LTE modem also supports theoretically 4G speeds up to 1.2 Gbps.

The Lenovo Yoga 630 WOS ships with Windows 10 S, which means that out of the box it will only run applications downloaded from the Microsoft Store. But you should be able to switch to a full version of Windows 10 to run x86 applications downloaded from other sources… just make sure to keep in mind that they’ll probably take a bit of a performance hit since the computer will have to emulate x86 architecture.

I was pretty underwhelmed with the performance of the first Windows on ARM device I had a chance to test extensively, but I am hopeful that Qualcomm and its hardware partners including Lenovo can improve performance and give Intel and AMD some real competition in the PC space. But it’s a little soon to say whether it’s worth spending $850 or more on a computer that’s only 30 percent faster than the sluggish Snapdragon 835-powered Windows PCs we’ve seen so far.