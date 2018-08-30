Lenovo introduces introduces two new budget Chromebooks

The new Yoga Chromebook may be Lenovo’s new top-of-the-line Chrome OS laptop. But the company also has a few new models for budget laptop shoppers.

The Lenovo S330 Chromebook is a 14 inch laptop with a starting price of $250 and Lenovo C330 Chromebook is an 11.6 inch convertible tablet-style laptop price at $280 and up.

Both Chromebooks should be available in October.

Both are also powered by the same 2.1 GHz MediaTek 8173C quad-core processor and both feature 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and a choice of 32GB or 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

The Lenovo C330 Chromebook features an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display, a USB 3.0 port, a USB Type-C port (for power and data), an HDMI port, an audio jack, and an SD card reader.

It has stereo speakers and Dolby audio, and the convertible laptop features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, and a 720p webcam.

The C330 Chromebook measures 11.5″ x 8.5″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 2.6 pounds.

Lenovo’s new 14 inch S330 Chromebook measures 12.8″ x 9.1″ x 0.8″ and weighs 3.3 pounds. This model is available with a choice of a 1366 x 768 pixel TN display or a 1920 x 1080 pixel TN screen.

It has the same selection of ports, the same wireless capabilities, and the same camera as the convertible model.