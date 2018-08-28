Intel expands 8th-gen chip lineup with 15W Whiskey Lake-U, 5W Amber Lake-Y chips

Intel is launching a whole bunch of new chips designed for laptops, tablets, and other thin, light, and sometimes fanless computers. They’re still part of the company’s 8th-gen Core chip family, but Intel says its new 15 watt U-series chips, code-named “Whiskey Lake” will offer up to 10 percent better performance than existing “Kaby Lake refresh chips.”

The company is also launching the first 8th-gen Y-series chips. The new Intel “Amber Lake” processors are 5 watt chips that will replace the Core M3-7Y30, Core i5-7Y54 and Core i7-7Y75 processors that have been around for the past two years.

Intel says the new chips bring stronger performance, longer battery life, and faster WiFi — they’re the first Intel processors to include built-in support for Gigabit WiFi.

Here’s a run-down of some of the new chips:

Whiskey Lake-U

Intel Core i3-8145U – 2-cores/4-threads, 2.1 GHz base/3.9 GHz turbo, 4MB cache

– 2-cores/4-threads, 2.1 GHz base/3.9 GHz turbo, 4MB cache Intel Core i5-8265U – 4-cores/8-threads, 1.6 GHz base/4.1 GHz turbo, 6MB cache

– 4-cores/8-threads, 1.6 GHz base/4.1 GHz turbo, 6MB cache Intel Core i7-8565U – 4-cores/8-threads, 1.8 GHz base/4.6 GHz turbo, 8MB cache

All three chips feature Intel UHD 620 graphics, just like their Kaby Lake-U counterparts. And all three support LPDDR3-2133 or DDR4-24000 memory.

Amber Lake-Y

Intel Core m3-8100Y – 2-cores/4 threads, 1.1 GHz base/3.4 GHz turbo, 4MB cache

– 2-cores/4 threads, 1.1 GHz base/3.4 GHz turbo, 4MB cache Intel Core i5-8200Y – 2-cores/4 threads, 1.3 GHz base/3.9 GHz turbo, 4MB cache

– 2-cores/4 threads, 1.3 GHz base/3.9 GHz turbo, 4MB cache Intel Core i7-8500Y – 2-cores/4 threads, 1.5 GHz base/4.2 GHz turbo, 4MB cache

While 7th-gen Y-series chips had a TDP of 4.5 watts, Intel has increased that to 5 watts for its 8th-gen chips… but PC makers can adjust the TDP upward or downward to improve performance or reduce heat and improve battery life.

The new Amber Lake-Y chips support LPDDR3-18666 memory.

We should start to see PC makers announced the first Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake-powered computers at the IFA trade show which gets underway in Berlin this week.