Liliputing

Intel expands 8th-gen chip lineup with 15W Whiskey Lake-U, 5W Amber Lake-Y chips

at by 4 Comments

Intel is launching a whole bunch of new chips designed for laptops, tablets, and other thin, light, and sometimes fanless computers. They’re still part of the company’s 8th-gen Core chip family, but Intel says its new 15 watt U-series chips, code-named “Whiskey Lake” will offer up to 10 percent better performance than existing “Kaby Lake refresh chips.”

The company is also launching the first 8th-gen Y-series chips. The new Intel “Amber Lake” processors are 5 watt chips that will replace the Core M3-7Y30, Core i5-7Y54 and Core i7-7Y75 processors that have been around for the past two years.

Intel says the new chips bring stronger performance, longer battery life, and faster WiFi — they’re the first Intel processors to include built-in support for Gigabit WiFi.

Here’s a run-down of some of the new chips:

Whiskey Lake-U

  • Intel Core i3-8145U – 2-cores/4-threads, 2.1 GHz base/3.9 GHz turbo, 4MB cache
  • Intel Core i5-8265U – 4-cores/8-threads, 1.6 GHz base/4.1 GHz turbo, 6MB cache
  • Intel Core i7-8565U – 4-cores/8-threads, 1.8 GHz base/4.6 GHz turbo, 8MB cache

All three chips feature Intel UHD 620 graphics, just like their Kaby Lake-U counterparts. And all three support LPDDR3-2133 or DDR4-24000 memory.

Amber Lake-Y

  • Intel Core m3-8100Y – 2-cores/4 threads, 1.1 GHz base/3.4 GHz turbo, 4MB cache
  • Intel Core i5-8200Y – 2-cores/4 threads, 1.3 GHz base/3.9 GHz turbo, 4MB cache
  • Intel Core i7-8500Y – 2-cores/4 threads, 1.5 GHz base/4.2 GHz turbo, 4MB cache

While 7th-gen Y-series chips had a TDP of 4.5 watts, Intel has increased that to 5 watts for its 8th-gen chips… but PC makers can adjust the TDP upward or downward to improve performance or reduce heat and improve battery life.

The new Amber Lake-Y chips support LPDDR3-18666 memory.

We should start to see PC makers announced the first Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake-powered computers at the IFA trade show which gets underway in Berlin this week.

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
JackfrostvcBoloMKXXVIII Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Guest
Fırat Deniz
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Your turn, GPD!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Jackfrostvc
Guest
Jackfrostvc
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Unfortunately the M3-8100Y doesn’t seem to have much of a performance improvement over the older M3-7y30, so doubtfull GPD would use it for a next gen product. It’s basically the M3-7y30 with a bit better turbo freq

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Member
Ehab Heikal
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Will these have hardware migitations against spectre and meltdown like the 9th gen?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
BoloMKXXVIII
Guest
BoloMKXXVIII
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I love what competition does to advance hardware.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago