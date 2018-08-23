Huawei MateBook D laptop with 8th-gen Intel Core CPU, NVIDIA GPU launches for $999 and up

A few months after launching a Huawei MateBook D 14 inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor, Radeon Vega 8 graphics, and a $630 price tag, Huwei is introducing two new models.

While the new versions look identical from the outside, under the hood they’re powered by 8th-gen Intel Core “Kaby Lake Refresh” processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 (2GB) graphics rather than AMD components.

The Intel/NVIIDA models are also considerably more expensive, with starting prices around $999 (although some stores are already offering discounts).

Like the AMD-powered laptop, the new Intel models feature 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touschreen displays, 8GB of DDR4 memory, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, and 57.4 Wh batteries.

The laptops measure 12.7″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″ and weigh 3.5 pounds. Around the sides you’ll find a USB Type-C port, and USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s a 1MP wecbam, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, and dual digital microphones.

The laptop comes with a USB-C power adapter.

Huawei’s Intel models do have one feature that the AMD versions do not: a fingerprint reader. A top-of-the-line model also has twice as much storage as the entry-level AMD version.

Here’s a run-down of the prices/configurations/places to buy the new Intel/NVIDIA versions of the MateBook D:

Intel Core i5-8250U/NVIDIA GeForce MX150/8GB RAM/256GB storage

Intel Core i7-8550U/NVIDIA GeForce MX150/8GB RAM/512GB storage