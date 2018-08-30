HTC launches U12 Life (6 inch screen, SD636, and a headphone jack)

After launching the U12+ flagship phone in May, HTC is expanding the U12 lineup. The new HTC U12 Life is about the same size as its more powerful sibling, and like that phone the new model has slim bezels, but no notch.

But the U12 Life has a less powerful processor and a lower-resolution display.

On the bright side it’s about half the price: The HTC U12 Plus should go on sale by the end of September. It’ll sell for about £300 ($390) in the UK and the phone will also be available in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. There are currently no plans to sell the HTC U12 Life in the United States.

The phone features a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

It also has a microSD card reader, a USB Type-C port, and one feature the more expensive HTC U12+ lacks: a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Wireless features include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5, NFC, GPS/GLONASS, and 4G LTE Cat 11 support. It also features dual SIM support.

The HTC U12 Plus has 16MP + 5MP dual rear cameras and a 13MP front-facing camera. Both the front and rear cameras support HDR.

The phone has a 3,600 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Speaking of the back, that’s another thing that makes this phone stand out: there’s a matte striped texture on the bottom of the phone and a glossy finish on the top, giving the phone a distinctive look. HTC will offer the U12 Life in blue and purple color options.