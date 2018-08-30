Honor Play gaming smartphone goes global

After launching in China in June, the Honor Play gaming smartphone is getting an international launch at the IFA show in Berlin this week.

The smartphone features a 6.3 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel curved glass display, a Kirin 970 processor, 4GB of RAM 64GB of storage, and Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology that boosts graphics performance by up to 30 percent when you’re gaming (Honor is a sub-brand of Huawei).

The Honor Play also features 7.1 channel audio, a 3,750 mAh battery, 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras, a 16MP front-facing camera, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2.

The phone has a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a fingerprint sensor, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

Huawei says you should be able to get up to 4.5 hours of screen on time while playing video games, and up to 1.5 days of battery life from mixed usage.

The phone comes in black, blue, and violet color options,a nd there’s a special Player Edition model with a red and black design.

Huawei plans to offer the Honor Play in markets including Western Europe, the Middle East, Russia, India, and the Asia Pacific region.