HMD introduces Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus phones for the international market

After launching the Nokia X5 and X6 in China earlier this year, HMD Global has revealed that they’ll be available in the rest of the world under different names.

Meet the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

This mid-range smartphones features a 5.86 inch, 1520 x 720 pixel display (with a notch in the top), a MediaTek Heliop P60, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage plus a microSD card slot for up to 400GB of removable storage.

It supports 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 and LTE Cat 4 connections, and the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB Type-C connector.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera system and an 8MP fixed-focus front camera, a 3,060 mAh battery, a single speaker, and dual microphones.

HMD unveiled the phone at an event in India, where the company said pricing details would be revealed close to the release date sometime in September.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

With a suggested price of about $230 in India, this model will be a little pricier than the Nokia 5.1 Plus, but it has a higher-resolution display, higher-resolution cameras, more RAM and storage, and a smaller notch.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and support for microSD cards up to 400GB.

It can handle Bluetooth 5.0 connections, as well as 802.11ac WiFi and LTE Cat 4. Like its less powerful sibling, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 3,060 mAh battery, a mono speaker, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone has 16MP + 5MP rear cameras and a 16MP front-facing fixed-focus camera.

Both phones are Android One devices, which means they’ll run near-stock Android software. They’re both expected to ship with Android 8 Oreo, but an Android 9 Pie update is expected in the coming months.

