Google Assistant gains multilingual support

Google Assistant already supports multiple languages, but up until now you could only use one language at a time to speak to your smartphone, smart speaker, or other Assistant-enabled device.

Today Google announced that it’s adding multilingual support, which means that if people speak more than one language in your household, you don’t have to change any settings to speak to Assistant in English both English and Spanish.

At this point is seems like “multilingual” means “bilingual,” in that you can set Assistant to understand up to two languages at once. But you can choose your pair of languages.

At launch, English, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish are supported. Google plans to add support for additional languages soon.

In today’s announcement, Google also highlighted the growth of the Google Assistant ecosystem, with new smart speakers and smart displays from companies including Lenovo, JBL, and LG rolling out in recent months, and new smart home items from a number of companies adding support for Google’s voice assistant.