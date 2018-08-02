ECS introduces Liva Z2 and Liva Z2V mini PCs with Gemini Lake chips

ECS started showing of a new line of fanless mini desktop computers featuring Intel Gemini Lake chips in January. Now the company is providing more details about the ECS Liva Z2 and Liva Z2V.

Both devices are basically tiny desktops designed to be used for digital signage, low-power workstations, or other situations where a noise-less computer is more important than a high performance one.

The little computers measure about 5.2″ x 4.6″ x 2.2″, making them small enough to easily connect to the back of a display or hide below a desk.

The key differences between the two different models are that the Liva Z2 has dual HDMI ports (1 x HDMI 2.0 and 1 x HDMI 1.4), while the Liva Z2V has an HDMI 1.4 port, and a VGA port.

Both systems will be available with Intel Celeron N4000, Celeron N4100, or Pentium N5000 processors and 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. There’s also room under the hood for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD and there are two SODIMM slots for RAM.

Other features include Gigabit Ethernet, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and optional support for 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth.

According to AnandTech, ECS plans to sell Liva Z2 models with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for about $225 and up later this year. That’s the price for a model without a Windows license. Add an extra $15 to get a version with Windows 10 pre-installed.

