Chuwi Lapbook SE 13.3 inch Gemini Lake laptop launches for under $300

Chinese computer maker Chuwi is updating its line of thin, light, and low power laptops with the new Chuwi Lapbook SE.

It’s a 3.2 pound notebook that measures 0.6 inches thick, features a full HD display, a backlit keyboard, quad speakers, and an Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor.

The notebook also has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and a 128GB SSD.

It will be available for pre-order from Gearbest next week for $270.

That’s the pre-order price if you order between August 13th and August 20th. After that the price goes up to $300.

While it’d be nice to have options for additional memory or a faster processor, that’s a pretty intriguing price point for a laptop with a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, backlit keyboard, and quad speakers… features which are often reserved for higher-priced machines.

If the 128GB SSD isn’t enough for you, it’s also possible to pop it out and add a higher capacity M.2 SSD.

Other features include two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a microSD card reader. There are dual microphones with support for Microsoft’s Cortana voice assistant, and a 2MP webcam. And the laptop has a 33.7 Wh battery that Chuwi says should be good for up to 8 hours of run time.

The notebook supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a Gemini Laptop from a more established brand, the Asus E406MA is already up for order in Canada. That model has a Pentium Silver N5000 processor and a 56 Whr battery, but it lacks an M.2 SSD and sells for $399 CAD.

 

$399 Canadian is less than $305 US. That ASUS is a deal. The processor is better, but the storage is worse.

How reliable is CHUWI really and what kind of custom service do they provide?

Tomm
Tomm
One of the best deals, I’ve seen in many years:
https://www.verkkokauppa.com/fi/product/52028/jvjnb/Acer-Aspire-3-15-6-kannettava-Win-10

Tomm
Tomm
Obviously that deal went quite fast 😀

