Asus ZenBook Pro 14 is the second laptop with a “ScreenPad” rather than a touchpad

If you’ve ever found yourself looking at the touchpad of your laptop and thinking “this would be a lot more useful if it was an LCD touchscreen display,” Asus heard you. In June the company unveiled a 15.6 inch laptop called the ZenBook Pro 15 that has a secondary screen placed in the spot where you’d normally find a touchpad.

At the time the company said it would launch a 14 inch version later in the year. Now it’s later in the year.

Meet the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 UX480.

The new model has the same 5.5 inch full HD touchscreen that serves double duty as a Windows Precision TouchPad or a secondary display for watching videos, launching apps, or controlling media players (or other functions).

You can also use the secondary display as a screen extender, allowing you to drag content from your primary display onto the smaller screen so you can free up space on the main screen or just see more things at once.

Asus has also unveiled a handful of new apps for ScreenPad today, including Adobe Sign and Handwriting (allowing you to digitally sign PDFs), ScreenPad for Spotify (allowing you to control music playback and adjust the volume), and Asus Sync (allowing you to sync your smartphone view a mirror of your phone’s display on the ScreenPad)

Pressing the F6 key on the keyboard allows you to toggle between touchpad, touchscreen, and screen extender modes.

Despite having the same ScreenPad as its larger sibling, the ZenBook Pro 14 is clearly a less powerful computer. It has a slower processor and lacks some of the premium options available on the 15.6 inch model.

The ZenBook Pro 14 UX480 has a 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display with 100 percent sRGB color gamut, and the system supports up to an Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake-U processor, up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and up to 1TB f PCIe SSD storage (there’s also a SATA III slot).

It features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphcis and the notebook supports 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and features an IR webcam, a microphone array, and Harman Kardon-certified stereo speaker.

Ports include a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Tpe-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a headset jack, and an HDMI port. And the laptop features a 70 Wh battery.

The Asus ZenBook Pro 14 UX480 measures 12.7″ x 8.9″ x 323 x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.5 pounds.

By comparison, the 15 inch model weighs 4.1 pounds, supports up to a 4K display, and supports up to an Intel Core i9-8950H hexa-core processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics.