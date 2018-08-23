Asus, Gigabyte launch Core i3-8130U mini PCs

Intel’s Core i3-8130U processor doesn’t get as much attention as the Core i5-8250U and Core i7-8550U chips, partly because it was released several months after those chips and partly because it’s a dual-core processor rather than a quad-core chip.

But like its big siblings, the Intel Core i3-8130U is a 15 watt processor based on Intel’s Kaby Lake Refresh architecture. It features a base clock speed of 2.2 GHz, turbo speeds up to 3.4 GHz, and the processor includes Intel UHD 620 graphics with support for 4K displays.

It’s also typically found in lower-cost laptops… but a couple of PC makers have also tapped this chip for use in mini desktops.

Newegg is already selling an Asus PN60 mini PC model with a Core i3-8130U chips for about $330, and Gigabyte has just unveiled a new BRIX mini PC powered by the same chip.

Asus PN60

The Asus mini PC measures 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″ and weighs about 1.5 pounds. The version Newegg is selling is a barebones device with a processor, wireless card, and power supply but no memory, storage, or operating system.

You can equip it with up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM thanks to two SODIMM slots and there’s an M.2 slot for a solid state drive as well as a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD.

Other features include:

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C

3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0

HDMI

Gigabit Ethernet

Audio jack

802.11ac WiFI

Bluetooth 5.0

There’s also a configurable port that can be used for VGA, COM, DisplayPort, or LAN. The model Newegg is selling has a mini DisplayPort and COM port.

Gigabyte BRIX GB-BRi3H-8130

Gigabyte’s new mini PC joins the company’s Core i5 and Core i7 models that launched earlier this year.

It measures 4.7″ x 4.4″ x 1.8″ and supports a 2.5 inch drive as well as M.2 2280 SSDs and features 2 SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-2400 memory.

Other specs include:

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.1 Type-A

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort 1.2a

Audio jack

Dual array microphones

Gigabit Ethernet

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

