Asus E406MA is a 14 inch fanless laptop with Intel Gemini Lake

Asus has added a new fanless thin and light laptop to its lineup. The Asus E406MA is a 2.9 pound laptop with a 14 inch display, an Intel Gemini Lake processor, and a 56 Wh battery that Asus says should offer up to 14 hours of battery life for web browsing.

While I haven’t seen any US pricing details yet, several Canadian retailers are selling the laptop for $399

That’s the price (in Canada, at least) for a model with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, 4GB Of DDR4 memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

The Asus website says the laptop will also be available in a variety of other configurations, with options including:

14″ FHD display with 178 degree viewing angles, FHD display, or 768p display

CPU: Celeron N4000, Celeron N4100 and Pentium Silver N5000

2GB or 4GB of RAM

32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage

Windows 10 S or Windows 10 Home

Every version includes two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a microSD card reader, a webcam, and relatively slim top and side screen bezels.

The laptop comes in grey, white, and blue color options and it supports fast charging: the battery should go from zero to 60 percent in 49 minutes.