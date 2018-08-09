Liliputing

Asus E406MA is a 14 inch fanless laptop with Intel Gemini Lake

Asus has added a new fanless thin and light laptop to its lineup. The Asus E406MA is a 2.9 pound laptop with a 14 inch display, an Intel Gemini Lake processor, and a 56 Wh battery that Asus says should offer up to 14 hours of battery life for web browsing.

While I haven’t seen any US pricing details yet, several Canadian retailers are selling the laptop for $399

That’s the price (in Canada, at least) for a model with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, 4GB Of DDR4 memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

The Asus website says the laptop will also be available in a variety of other configurations, with options including:

  • 14″ FHD display with 178 degree viewing angles, FHD display, or 768p display
  • CPU: Celeron N4000, Celeron N4100 and Pentium Silver N5000
  • 2GB or 4GB of RAM
  • 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage
  • Windows 10 S or Windows 10 Home

Every version includes two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a microSD card reader, a webcam, and relatively slim top and side screen bezels.

The laptop comes in grey, white, and blue color options and it supports fast charging: the battery should go from zero to 60 percent in 49 minutes.

Brute Fours
Guest
Brute Fours
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Any word on whether or not the RAM and storage are upgradable? I'm guessing not but I'd like to know for sure.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Member
SouthFloridaWireless
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Looks good!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
The Inscrutable Lemur
Guest
The Inscrutable Lemur
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Hi Liliputing – when you do roll-ups like this, please include the HDMI *version* in addition to the ports. There is a mix of HDMI 2.0 and older stuff in the wild these days, and soon 2.1 will be oozing out.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

1.4

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Gemini Lake
Guest
Gemini Lake
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is incorrect, Gemini Lake has HDMI 2.0 controller.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Guest
Phil
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The ASUS site clearly staes 1.4
Looks like they re being chip on the HDMI. Just like they’re being cheap on the emmc drive.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Gemini Lake
Guest
Gemini Lake
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Wrong again, Gemini Lake has native HDMI 2.0 controller built into the SoC itself.

Asus can’t cheap out on HDMI 2.0 output, Gemini Lake will always output 4K 60Hz while older Apollo Lake and Braswell can only output 4K 30Hz.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Member
Grant Russell
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Just because the SOC supports 2.0 doesn’t mean that they’ve implemented it. Depending on the chipset, the absence of certain pullup resistors could prevent it from operating at 2.0.

It sounds unlikely, but Asus might not want 2.0 for support reasons. Sometimes manufacturers cripple features as a way to throttle down the intake of customer support inquiries, especially on a product they don’t stand to make much money on anyways. A company I worked for did this on several occasions.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
David Sanders
Guest
David Sanders
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I would imagine that it's a typo. 1.4 makes me think of displayport. It's doubtful that they wouldn't include hdmi 2.0. They probably had plans to include displayport initially.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
pen
Guest
pen
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This looks great for $399, but forget about the 32gb version. 64gb is the minimum storage I would even consider.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
riddick
Guest
riddick
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Looks nice

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago