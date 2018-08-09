Asus E406MA is a 14 inch fanless laptop with Intel Gemini Lake

Asus has added a new fanless thin and light laptop to its lineup. The Asus E406MA is a 2.9 pound laptop with a 14 inch display, an Intel Gemini Lake processor, and a 56 Wh battery that Asus says should offer up to 14 hours of battery life for web browsing.
While I haven’t seen any US pricing details yet, several Canadian retailers are selling the laptop for $399
That’s the price (in Canada, at least) for a model with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, 4GB Of DDR4 memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage.
The Asus website says the laptop will also be available in a variety of other configurations, with options including:
- 14″ FHD display with 178 degree viewing angles, FHD display, or 768p display
- CPU: Celeron N4000, Celeron N4100 and Pentium Silver N5000
- 2GB or 4GB of RAM
- 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage
- Windows 10 S or Windows 10 Home
Every version includes two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a microSD card reader, a webcam, and relatively slim top and side screen bezels.
The laptop comes in grey, white, and blue color options and it supports fast charging: the battery should go from zero to 60 percent in 49 minutes.
Any word on whether or not the RAM and storage are upgradable? I’m guessing not but I’d like to know for sure.
Looks good!
Hi Liliputing – when you do roll-ups like this, please include the HDMI *version* in addition to the ports. There is a mix of HDMI 2.0 and older stuff in the wild these days, and soon 2.1 will be oozing out.
1.4
This is incorrect, Gemini Lake has HDMI 2.0 controller.
The ASUS site clearly staes 1.4
Looks like they re being chip on the HDMI. Just like they’re being cheap on the emmc drive.
Wrong again, Gemini Lake has native HDMI 2.0 controller built into the SoC itself.
Asus can’t cheap out on HDMI 2.0 output, Gemini Lake will always output 4K 60Hz while older Apollo Lake and Braswell can only output 4K 30Hz.
Just because the SOC supports 2.0 doesn’t mean that they’ve implemented it. Depending on the chipset, the absence of certain pullup resistors could prevent it from operating at 2.0.
It sounds unlikely, but Asus might not want 2.0 for support reasons. Sometimes manufacturers cripple features as a way to throttle down the intake of customer support inquiries, especially on a product they don’t stand to make much money on anyways. A company I worked for did this on several occasions.
I would imagine that it’s a typo. 1.4 makes me think of displayport. It’s doubtful that they wouldn’t include hdmi 2.0. They probably had plans to include displayport initially.
This looks great for $399, but forget about the 32gb version. 64gb is the minimum storage I would even consider.
Looks nice