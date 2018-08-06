AMD’s 32-core 2nd-gen Threadripper chip coming August 13th

AMD has revealed that it will start shipping 2nd-gen Ryzen Threadripper processors next week.

First up is the company’s most powerful consumer desktop chip to date. It’s a 32-core, 64-thread processor called the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX that will sell for a hefty $1,799.

But AMD has a few lower-cost (and lower-performance) chips set to roll out in the next few months, with expected prices starting at about $649.

AMD’s 2nd-gen Ryzen Threadripper chips are based on a 12nm Zen+ architecture, higher clock speeds than their predecessors, and other improvements that AMD says should bring a significant performance boost over last year’s 1st-gen chips, although the company seems to be waiting until closer to launch to talk up some of those architectural changes.

The new chips support the same Socket TR4 platform as first-gen Ryzen Threadripper processors, which means they’re compatible with existing X399 motherboards. That’s good news for computer users looking to upgrade and good news for computer makers who will be able to update the processors in pre-configured systems with minimal fuss.

Here’s a run-down of the four new Ryzen Threadripper chips expected to hit the streets between August and October, 2018: