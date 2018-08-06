Liliputing

AMD’s 32-core 2nd-gen Threadripper chip coming August 13th

AMD has revealed that it will start shipping 2nd-gen Ryzen Threadripper processors next week.

First up is the company’s most powerful consumer desktop chip to date. It’s a 32-core, 64-thread processor called the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX that will sell for a hefty $1,799.

But AMD has a few lower-cost (and lower-performance) chips set to roll out in the next few months, with expected prices starting at about $649.

AMD’s 2nd-gen Ryzen Threadripper chips are based on a 12nm Zen+ architecture, higher clock speeds than their predecessors, and other improvements that AMD says should bring a significant performance boost over last year’s 1st-gen chips, although the company seems to be waiting until closer to launch to talk up some of those architectural changes.

The new chips support the same Socket TR4 platform as first-gen Ryzen Threadripper processors, which means they’re compatible with existing X399 motherboards. That’s good news for computer users looking to upgrade and good news for computer makers who will be able to update the processors in pre-configured systems with minimal fuss.

Here’s a run-down of the four new Ryzen Threadripper chips expected to hit the streets between August and October, 2018:

Model Core/Threads Base/Boost Frequency L3 Cache TDP  PCIe Gen 3.0 LANES SEP (USD) Expected availablity
Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX 32/64 4.2 GHz / 3.0 GHz 64 MB 250W 64 $1,799 8/13/2018
Ryzen Threadripper™ 2970WX 24/48 4.2 GHz / 3.0 GHz 64 MB 250W 64 $1,299 10/2018
Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 16/32 4.4 GHz / 3.5 GHz 32 MB 180W 64 $899 8/31/2018
Ryzen Threadripper 2920X 12/24 4.3 GHz / 3.5 GHz 32 MB 180W 64 $649 10/2018

 

Curmudgeon
“consumer desktop chip”? $1799? You can’t be serious.

penguinx64
penguinx64
32 cores and 64 threads? Now THAT’s what I call Hyperthreading! At 250w TDP, what kind of cooling does this thing need?

