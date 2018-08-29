Acer’s 2.2 pound, 15.6 inch laptop is coming in January for $1100

After unveiling a 2.2 pound laptop with a 15.6 inch display in May, Acer is providing more details about the upcoming Acer Swift 5 SF515-51T… along with, specs, pricing, and a release date.

It should be available in North America in January for $1100 and up.

Last time we saw the Swift 5, Acer was just showing off a mockup made of wood. This week the company is showing off the real deal at the IFA show in Berlin.

The laptop has narrow bezels around the display for an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and a chassis that measures just over 0.6 inches thick. Unlike some laptops with slim bezels, Acer left enough room above the display for a webcam, so it’s not awkwardly placed below the screen (or in the keyboard).

Acer also says the HD webcam also supports Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR) imaging.

The Acer Swift 5 features a full HD IPS touchscreen display and the laptop comes with a choice of Intel Core i5-8265U or Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake-U processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage.

Other features include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a headset jack.