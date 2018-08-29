Acer’s 14 inch Swift 5 laptop gets a Whiskey Lake upgrade

The new Acer Swift 5 SF514-53T is a compact notebook that measures 0.6 inches thick, weighs about 2.1 pounds, and has a 14 inch full HD touchscreen display.

While it’s not quite as impressive a feat of engineering as Acer’s new 15.6 inch model (which is only about one ounce heavier), the Swift 5 with a 14 inch display is going to be available a bit sooner and it will be a bit cheaper.

The laptop goes on sale in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in September for about $999. There’s no word on if or when this model will be available in the US.

The Swift 5 SF514-53T features Intel Core i5-8265U or Core i7-8565U processor options, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

It supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 and the notebook features an HDMI port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port and a headset jack.

There’s also a fingerprint sensor next to the touchpad.