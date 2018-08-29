Acer unveils new, more powerful Aspire 5 and 7 series notebooks

Acer is refreshing its mainstream laptop lineup with new Aspire 3 and Aspire 5 models featuring new specs and design.
The new Acer Aspire 3 is an entry-level 14 inch laptop that will be available with AMD A-series, Intel Celeron, or Intel Pentium processor options. And there are several new Acer Aspire 5 models featuring 8th-gen Intel Core “Whiskey Lake-U” processor options.
The new Aspire 5 laptops will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in December for €549 and up, while the Aspire 3 series laptops will be available in EMEA around the same time for €399 and up.
Here’s a run-down of some of Acer’s new laptops:
Acer Aspire 5 A515-52
This model is the most powerful of the bunch, but it’s also the thinnest and lightest. You can probably thank the fact that it’s the only one without a DVD drive for that.
- 15.6 inch FHD IPS display
- Intel Core i3-8145U, Core i5-8265U, and Core i7-8565U processor options
- Optional NVIDIA GeForce MX130 or MX150 graphics
- Ships with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, upgradeable to 32GB (2 SODIMM slots)
- 128GB or 256GB SATA SSD or 500GB/1TB/2TB HDD options
- 14.3″ x 9.7″ x 0.7″
- 4 pounds
Acer Aspire 5 A514-51/A515-53
- 14 inch / 15.6 inch HD and FHD display options
- Intel Core i3-8145U and Core i5-8265U processor options
- Optional NVIDIA GeForce MX130 graphics
- Up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM (4GB onboard + single SODIMM slot)
- 128GB/256GB/512GB SATA SSD options or 500GB/1TB/2TB HDD options
- DVD drive
The 14 inch version measures 13.5″ x 9.8″” x 0.9″ and weighs about 4.6 pounds, while the 15.6 inch model is 14.3″ x 10.1″ x 0.9″ and weighs 5.1 pounds.
Acer Aspire 3 A314-33
- 14 inch HD or FHD display options
- AMD A-series, Intel Celeron, or Intel Pentium processor options
- Up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM (4GB onboard)
- 128GB and 256GB SATA SSD options or 500GB and 1TB HDD options
- DVD drive
- 13.5″ x 9.8″ x 0.9″
- 4.6 pounds
