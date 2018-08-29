Acer unveils new, more powerful Aspire 5 and 7 series notebooks

Acer is refreshing its mainstream laptop lineup with new Aspire 3 and Aspire 5 models featuring new specs and design.

The new Acer Aspire 3 is an entry-level 14 inch laptop that will be available with AMD A-series, Intel Celeron, or Intel Pentium processor options. And there are several new Acer Aspire 5 models featuring 8th-gen Intel Core “Whiskey Lake-U” processor options.

The new Aspire 5 laptops will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in December for €549 and up, while the Aspire 3 series laptops will be available in EMEA around the same time for €399 and up.

Here’s a run-down of some of Acer’s new laptops:

Acer Aspire 5 A515-52

This model is the most powerful of the bunch, but it’s also the thinnest and lightest. You can probably thank the fact that it’s the only one without a DVD drive for that.

15.6 inch FHD IPS display

Intel Core i3-8145U, Core i5-8265U, and Core i7-8565U processor options

Optional NVIDIA GeForce MX130 or MX150 graphics

Ships with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, upgradeable to 32GB (2 SODIMM slots)

128GB or 256GB SATA SSD or 500GB/1TB/2TB HDD options

14.3″ x 9.7″ x 0.7″

4 pounds

Acer Aspire 5 A514-51/A515-53

14 inch / 15.6 inch HD and FHD display options

Intel Core i3-8145U and Core i5-8265U processor options

Optional NVIDIA GeForce MX130 graphics

Up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM (4GB onboard + single SODIMM slot)

128GB/256GB/512GB SATA SSD options or 500GB/1TB/2TB HDD options

DVD drive

The 14 inch version measures 13.5″ x 9.8″” x 0.9″ and weighs about 4.6 pounds, while the 15.6 inch model is 14.3″ x 10.1″ x 0.9″ and weighs 5.1 pounds.

Acer Aspire 3 A314-33