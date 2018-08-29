Acer unveils a 3.3 pound, 15.6 inch laptop with Kaby Lake-G

The new Acer Aspire 7 is a laptop with a fairly big screen, a fairly small body, and more processing power than you’d expect from a laptop this size.

Acer says the upcoming laptop measures just about 0.67 inches thick and weighs just about 3.3 pounds. But this 15.6 inch laptop supports up to a 4K display, up to and Intel Core i7-8705G processor with AMD Radeon Vega M GL graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

The company hasn’t announced a price yet, but if I had to guess, I’d say “a lot.”

Other features include a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, and a metal chassis including a light-weight magnesium-lithium bottom cover.

The notebook has an HDMI port, three full-sized USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, a headset jack, and an SD card slot.

Acer will offer Core i5-8305G and Core i7-8705G processor options and customers will have a choice of 1920 x 1080 pixel or 3840 x 2160 pixel IPS displays. Both screen options include narrow bezels.

The laptop measures about 14.1″ x 9.7″ x 0.67″.