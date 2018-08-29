Acer shrinks the already-tiny Swift 7 laptop

Acer’s Swift 7 line of laptops have always been thin and light. Now the company is promising to make release the smallest model to date thanks to a significant reduction in screen bezels.

The model I reviewed in 2016 measured under 0.4 inches thick, weighed 2 pounds, and had a 13.3 inch display. Earlier this year Acer introduced a new model that was about the same size, but which featured a 14 inch display.

At the IFA show in Berlin Acer provided an early look at a new model that keeps the same 14 inch display, but which shrinks the body by 15 percent.

The new Acer Swift 7 has slimmer top, bottom, and sized bezels for a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. It’s also lighter than its predecessors, weighing in at about 2.2 pounds.

Acer says the laptop has a lithium-magnesium chassis and side bezels that measure 4.27mm.

The notebook will be available with up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor. Acer didn’t say which Core i7 chip, but if I had to guess I’d say the new 5 watt Core i7-8500Y Amber Lake-Y chip seems like a safe bet.

There’s no word on the price, release date, or other specs. When Acer unveiled the laptop on stage during its IFA press event, I couldn’t tell whether the laptop has a webcam at all, let alone if it’s above or below the display. One thing I did notice is that the new Swift 7 appears to have an enormous touchpad.

More details will likely be announced closer to launch.