Acer introduces OJO 500 Windows Mixed Reality Headset

Acer was one of the first PC makers to launch a Windows Mixed Reality headset. And now the company has revealed its second-gen version.

The new Acer OJO 500 headset featured an integrated sound system, software-assisted interpupillary distance adjustment, and it’s the first headset of its type to feature a detachable design that makes it easier to clean.

The OJO 500 should be available in North America in November for $399 (or €499 in EMEA countries).

When it comes to the display technology, the new headset is a lot like last year’s version: it features dual 2.89 inch LCD displays for a combined resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 100 degree viewing angles.

But here’s what’s new:

There are built-in speakers and a “patented sound pipe design that directs sound… toward the wearer’s ears,” allowing you to hear without wearing headphones. The sound system also includes a built-in mic array, and there’s support for headphones if you want to use them.

The detachable design lets you remove the lens and head strap for storage and/or cleaning. Acer says this can come in handy for businesses or other situations where multiple people may be using the same headset, and where you may want to clean it before switching users.

Acer offers a choice of a hard head strap with padding and built-in earphones or a soft head strap that’s machine washable.

Other features include support for inside-out 6-degrees-of-freedom position tracking thanks to a built-in camera and sensors and a 13 foot cable that connects to a PC’s HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports.

The headset comes with two Bluetooth-enabled motion controllers.