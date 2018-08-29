Acer Chromebook 514 coming in October for $350

The Acer Chromebook 514 is a laptop with a 14 inch full HD IPS display, a backlit keyboard, a Corning Gorilla Glass-covered touchpad, and USB 3.1 Type-C ports.

In other words, it has some premium features by Chromebook standards, but it’s still relatively cheap by laptop standards.

Prices are expected to start around $350 when the Acer Chromebook 514 goes on sale in the US in October.

The laptop also features an HDR webcam, an optional touchscreen display, and Acer says the Chromebook 514 should get up to 12 hours of battery life.

In addition two dual USB-C ports, there’s are two full-sized USB Type-A ports, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader.

The Acer Chromebook 514 should also be available in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region soon for about €349 and up.

Unfortunately Acer hasn’t revealed anything about the laptop’s processor, memory, or storage yet. I’m told that those details will be available on a region-by-region basis closer to launch.