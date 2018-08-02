2.6 pound MSI PS42 laptop now available fpr $899 and up (optional NVIDIA graphics)

The MSI PS42 is a compact notebook that measures 0.63 inches thick, weighs 2.6 pounds, and has a 14 inch full HD display and a 50Wh battery for up to 10 hours of battery life.

First unveiled in June, the MSI PS42 is now available for purchase in the US for $899 and up.

The starting price will get you a model with an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB Of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage. But higher-priced models are available with a more powerful processor, more memory and storage, and NVIDIA graphics.

Here’s a run-down of the three configurations currently available from Newegg.com:

The laptop is also available from ExcaliberPC for the same prices.

Each model has an aluminum chassis, a backlit keyboard, a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, two USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an SD card reader, headset jack, and HDMI port.

MSI built a fingerprint sensor into the touchpad, and the power button is in the center of a speaker above the keyboard.