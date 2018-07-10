Liliputing

TicWatch Pro smartwatch now available for $250 (Up to 30 days of battery life… if you don't use the smart features)

at by 2 Comments

Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro is a smartwatch with a 1.39 inch, 400 x 400 pixel OLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of storage. It runs Google’s Wear OS, support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC, and has a 415 mAh battery that’s good for up to 2 days of battery life.

But the TicWatch Pro has a special trick that most smartwatches lack: there’s a transparent low-power FSTN display layered on top of the OLED screen. You won’t see it when using the watch in “Smart” mode. But you can switch to “Essential mode” to disable the OLED screen and use the watch like… a watch (and fitness tracker).

Mobvoi says you should be able to get up to 30 days of battery life in Essential mode.

The company unveiled the TicWatch Pro in May, and now it’s available from Amazon for $250.

You can switch between modes manually, or you can set the watch to automatically switch to Essential mode when the battery is low to let you at least tell the time for another three days before you have to charge the watch.

In Smart mode, you get access to the Google Play Store, Google Pay, and Google Assistant, among other things. In Essential mode, you can use see the time and date as well as fitness tracking stats including step counts and heart rate monitoring. Your data will sync with you phone when you switch back to Smart mode.

The watch has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance (Mobvoi recommends against taking it swimming, but says it should survive dips in up to 1.5 meters of water for a half hour). It supports Bluetooth 4.2 and 2.4 GHz 802.11n WiFi.

 

Love the dual display idea. I want this on my phone! The ability to see time/date/notifications without turning on the main display would be awesome! As for the watch, I don’t wear them. Almost a shame. This seems like a good looking, well thought out device.

7 hours ago
Sam
Guest
Sam
This device reminds me of Windows Vista. It should have
a third mode, with the Essential mode display, yet runs the
fitness functions. You can manually sync the device to your phone.
So, no sale on this version, maybe the next one.

6 hours ago