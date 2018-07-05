Liliputing

Sapphire unveils 5×5 motherboard with AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000

Computer component maker Sapphire has introduced a new small form-factor motherboard with an AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor with Radeon Vega graphics, two SODIMM lots for memory and support for up to four 4K displays.

It’s called the FS-FP5V and while it’s positioned as a board that can be used for digital signage, kiosks, point-of-sales, thin client, or other commercial applications, it’s basically a fully functional mini PC capable of running Windows, GNU/Linux, or other operating systems.

One potential application listed on the Sapphire website is “electronic gaming machines,” which isn’t surprising since handheld gaming startup Smach hopes to use similar hardware for its Smach Z (if it ever sees the light of day).

The FS-FP5V board also features four DisplayPort outputs, three USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, and two Gigabit Ethernet jacks. It also supports M.2 2242 and M.2 2280 cards for SSDs, wireless cards, or other add-ons.

The board measures about 5.8″ x 5.5″ and Sapphire is also showing off a few cases from Bleujour that are built for the little computer.

While it’s easy to add your own memory or storage, thanks to the M.2 connectors and SODIMM slots (which support DDR4-3200 dual-channel memory), the processor is soldered to the board.

AMD offers four different Ryzen Embedded V1000 chips, with power consumption ranging from 12W at the bottom end to 54W at the top.

Model Cores/Threads Base Freq Max Freq GPU GPU Max Freq TDP
Ryzen Embedded V1807B 4/8 3.35 GHz 3.8 GHz Radeon Vega 11 1300 MHz 35-54W
Ryzen Embedded V1756B 4/8 3.25 GHz 3.6 GHz Radeon Vega 8 1100 MHz 35-54W
Ryzen Embedded V1605B 4/8 2.06 GHz 3.6 GHz Radeon Vega 8 1100 MHz 12-25W
Ryzen Embedded V1202B 2/4 2 GHz 3.6 GHz Radeon Vega 3 1100 MHz 12-25W

I haven’t seen any pricing details for the FS-FP5V yet, but if you’re looking to get your hands on something very similar, the UDOO BOLT has a similar design (it’s a littler smaller, has some different ports, and is aimed at hardware hackers thanks to its Arduino-compatible hardware and accessible GPIO, UART, andother pints).

The UDOO BOLT is up for pre-order for $229 and up through a Kickstarter campaign… but the UDOO BOLT isn’t expected to ship until December.

Update: Tom’s Hardware has a price list for the FS-FP5V. Prices range from $325 for a model with a V1202B processor to $450 for a version with the V1807B chip.

riddick

Max L L
The TDP seem a bit high for any handheld device.

3 hours ago
riddick
riddick
It can drive four 4k displays. They are going to use them in fast food stores for the menus. One board drives all the menu displays. Not meant for handheld. Looks great for signage (menus in stores on multiple displays).

2 hours ago
Joe Black
First Intel Atom competition in ages? Finaly.

1 hour ago
LordDavon
Tom’s Hardware had the pricing:
FS-FP5V1807B V1807B 35-54W 52093-00-40G – $450
FS-FP5V1756B V1756B 35-54W 52093-01-40G – $390
FS-FP5V1605B V1605B 12-25W 52093-02-40G – $340
FS-FP5V1202B V1202B 12-25W 52093-03-40G – $325

23 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Brad Linder
Thanks, that’s helpful!

14 minutes ago
yoyayo
yoyayo
Here’s my new macmini

2 minutes ago