Samsung says its “unbreakable” display is tougher than Gorilla Glass

Corning’s Gorilla Glass is kind of the big name in damage-resistant display technology for smartphones and other gadgets. The company recently introduced the toughest version yet: Gorilla Glass 6 is designed to survive up to 15 falls from a height of 1 meter (3.3 feet).

But Samsung says it’s new “unbreakable smartphone panel” is even tougher.

According to Samsung, you can drop it up to 26 times from a height of 1.2 meters (3.9 feet). It’s also said to be able to withstand a fall from 1.8 meters (5.9 feet).

The flexible OLED panel has an “unbreakable substrate and an overlay window securely adhered to it” to reduce the odds of your screen cracking if you drop the phone or expose it to harsh conditions.

Samsung says in addition to smartphones, it envisions the displays being used in tablets, portable game consoles, mobile military devices, and automobiles.

Of course, there are some folks who will always see the word “unbreakable” as a challenge, and I have no doubt that someone will find a way to break one of these screens the minute a phone with one of Samsung’s new display panels hits the market. But I’m all for less-breakable displays, even if the branding is a little aspirational.

Or maybe this is all just a marketing tie-in for M Night Shyamalan’s new movie (Unbreakable + Glass?)