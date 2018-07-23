Report: Samsung’s dual-device wireless charger may beat Apple’s to market

Last year Apple unveiled a wireless charging pad capable of charging both an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time, but the company has yet to bring its AirPower device to market. Recent reports indicate it could finally hit the streets in September.

But Apple isn’t the only company working on a dual-device wireless charger. According to a leaked image shared online by Roland Quandt, Samsung plans to launch a “Wireless Charger Duo” soon.

The device is said to have the model number of EP-N6100 and it’s said to be a 25 watt charger capable of “dual fast wireless charging.” That means you can use it to charge:

Two phones at the same time or

A phone and a Samsung Galaxy Watch

While this is a Samsung device with Samsung branding all over it, the watch supports the Qi wireless charging standard, which means you should be able to use it with any third-party gadget that supports that protocol… including apple’s latest iPhones.

It’s not entirely clear at this point when Samsung or Apple’s wireless chargers will hit the streets. But given Apple’s long delay in bringing AirPower to market, it wouldn’t be surprising if Samsung’s charger makes it to market first.