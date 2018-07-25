Liliputing

Panasonic launches Toughbook T1 handheld and Toughbook L1 tablet

This week Panasonic added the Toughbook N1 handheld device to its line of ultra-durable portable computing gadgets. Now the company is introducing two more models.

The Panasonic Toughbook T1 is a rugged handheld with a 5 inch display, and the Toughbook L1 is a rugged 7 inch tablet. Both feature shock-resistant designs, dust and water resistant bodies, and built-in barcode scanners. These are aimed at the enterprise market rather than consumers, and they’re priced to reflect that: both models will sell for about $1499 and up.

For that price it’s a little disappointing that both devices also feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processors. On the bright side, they ship with Android 8.1 and include hot-swappable batteries, allowing you to change our batteries in the field without pausing to turn off the device.

Here’s a run-down of the spec sheet for each model:

Toughbook T1

  • 5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel display
  • 10-point multitouch input and support for glove touch
  • Optional passive stylus
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB eMMC storage
  • microSD card up to 64GB
  • 3 mics + mono speaker
  • 8MP rear camera
  • micro USB port
  • Headphone jack
  • 802.11a/b/g/nd/h//r, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, and optional LTE
  • 3,200 mAh battery
  • MIL-STD-810G tested (5 foot drop-resistant)
  • IP66 and IP68 dust and water resistant (up to 5 feet of water for 30 minutes)
  • 2 user defined buttons

Toughbook L1

  • 7 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel display
  • 10-point multitouch input with support for glove touch
  • Optional passive stylus
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB eMMC storage
  • microSD card up to 64GB
  • 2 mics + mono speaker
  • 8MP rear camera
  • micro USB  [prt
  • Headphone jack
  • 802.11a/b/g/nd/h//r, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, and optional LTE
  • 3,200 mAh battery
  • ML-STD810G tested (5 foot drop resistant)
  • IP65 and IP67 dust and water resistant (up to 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes)

