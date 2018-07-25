Panasonic launches Toughbook T1 handheld and Toughbook L1 tablet

This week Panasonic added the Toughbook N1 handheld device to its line of ultra-durable portable computing gadgets. Now the company is introducing two more models.
The Panasonic Toughbook T1 is a rugged handheld with a 5 inch display, and the Toughbook L1 is a rugged 7 inch tablet. Both feature shock-resistant designs, dust and water resistant bodies, and built-in barcode scanners. These are aimed at the enterprise market rather than consumers, and they’re priced to reflect that: both models will sell for about $1499 and up.
For that price it’s a little disappointing that both devices also feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processors. On the bright side, they ship with Android 8.1 and include hot-swappable batteries, allowing you to change our batteries in the field without pausing to turn off the device.
Here’s a run-down of the spec sheet for each model:
Toughbook T1
- 5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel display
- 10-point multitouch input and support for glove touch
- Optional passive stylus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB eMMC storage
- microSD card up to 64GB
- 3 mics + mono speaker
- 8MP rear camera
- micro USB port
- Headphone jack
- 802.11a/b/g/nd/h//r, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, and optional LTE
- 3,200 mAh battery
- MIL-STD-810G tested (5 foot drop-resistant)
- IP66 and IP68 dust and water resistant (up to 5 feet of water for 30 minutes)
- 2 user defined buttons
Toughbook L1
- 7 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel display
- 10-point multitouch input with support for glove touch
- Optional passive stylus
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB eMMC storage
- microSD card up to 64GB
- 2 mics + mono speaker
- 8MP rear camera
- micro USB [prt
- Headphone jack
- 802.11a/b/g/nd/h//r, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, and optional LTE
- 3,200 mAh battery
- ML-STD810G tested (5 foot drop resistant)
- IP65 and IP67 dust and water resistant (up to 3.3 feet of water for 30 minutes)
