Panasonic launches Toughbook N1 rugged handheld for $1899

Panasonic is updating is line of rugged handheld devices with a new model that looks like a really thick (and really sturdy) smartphone. The Panasonic Toughbook FZ-N1 features a 4.7 inch 720p touchscreen display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, and a body that’s designed to withstand falls from heights of up to 7 feet.

It won’t come cheap though: the Panasonic FZ-N1 is a professional device aimed at businesses rather than end users, and it’s expected to sell for about $1,899.

The handheld has an angled barcode scanner built in, a touchscreen display that can support 10-finger multitouch input, a design that allows you to use the touchscreen in the rain, and optional support for a passive or active stylus. The screen supports up to 500 nits of brightness and has an anti-reflective treatment.

The FZ-N1 ships with Android 8.1 software and it features 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a mciroSD card reader for up to 64GB of rmovable storage.

The phone is MIL_STD-810G certified and rated IP66 and IP68 for dust and water resistance. It can be safely submerged in 5 feet of water for up to a half hour.

Other features include 5 user-definable buttons, three integrated microphones, stereo speakers, an ambient light sensor, an 8MP rear camera with an LED flash, and a 5MP front camera. The phone has a micro USB port, a 9-pin docking connector, and a headphone jack. It’s powered by a 3,200 mAh battery and supports an optional 6,4000 mAh “long life battery.”

While Panasonic calls the FZ-N1 a “handheld” rather than a phone, it supports both WiFi and cellular networks and if you insert a nano SIM card you can use it for both voice and data.

The Panasonic FZ-N1 measures 6.1″ x 2.9″ x 0.6″ (although it’s 1.2 inches thick at the barcode reader section at the top) and the handheld weighs about 0.6 pounds with a standard battery or 0.8 pounds with a long life battery.

Panasonic is also expected to launch a similar device called the FZ-T1 soon. That model is expected to sell for $1500 and up and features a 5 inch display and hot swappable batteries.