Nokia 5X is a budget phone with mid-range features

The latest Nokia-branded phone from HMD features a MediaTek Helip P60 octa-core processor, a 5.9 inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and dual rear cameras.

It’s called the Nokia X5 and it goes up for order in China starting today for about $150 and up.

HMD is expected to offer the same phone in other markets under a different name: the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

The phone’s specs and design help it punch a little above its price class. It has a 13MP +5 MP dual camera system on the back, an 8MP front-facing wide-angle camera with support for AI portrait mode, a glass back, and a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.

HMD ships the phone with Android 8.1 Oreo and promises it will be updated to Android P in the future. The Nokia X5 has a 3,060 mAh battery.

$150 gets you a model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Or you can pay about $210 for a version with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage.

One low point might be the display: with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, the display is basically the full-screen version of a 720p screen at a time when it’s easy to find affordable phones with 1080p or higher resolution displays.

There’s also a notch in the top of the screen, if that’s the sort of thing that bothers you.

