NEC launches VersaPro VU Gemini Lake tablet with pen, fingerprint reader, USB Type C

Japanese device maker NEC’s latest Windows tablet features a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, an Intel Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake processor, a fingerprint sensor, a pressure-sensitive pen, and support for a detachable keyboard for times when you’d rather have a laptop.

It’s called the NEC VersaPro VU, and while I wouldn’t bet on it being available outside of Japan anytime soon, it’s a good example of a 2-in-1 tablet with one of Intel’s latest low-power Celeron chips.

The tablet features 4GB of RAM, 64GB to 128GB of eMMC storage, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, and optional support for 4G LTE. There’s a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing camera. And there’s a slot in the tablet where you can store the pen when it’s not in use.

The VersaPro VU also features USB 3.0 Type-A and Tpe-C ports, and there are additional ports in the keyboard dock including HDMI, USB, and Ethernet.

NEC’s newest tablet measures about 0.4 inches thick and weighs about 1.4 pounds. Add the keyboard and you have a laptop-style device that weighs about 2.6 pounds.

via PC Watch