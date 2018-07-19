More Intel Amber Lake CPU details leaked

Intel seems to be overhauling the naming scheme for its low power Core Y-Series chips. Goodbye Core M3-7Y30. Hello Core M3-8100Y.
The new names are expected to debut with the launch of Intel’s new “Amber Lake” processor lineup, which should happen any day now.
This week Dell leaked the names of a couple of Intel’s upcoming Y-series chips. But it looks like Romanian website NextLab501 has a few more details, including spec for a third chip.
The new processors are expected to launch in the third quarter of 2018, and they’re all dual-core chips with support for hyperthreading. These are 8th-gen Core processors, but they have the same Intel UHD 615 graphics as their 7th-gen predecessors.
On paper, it looks like the biggest difference is that the new processor have higher base and turbos CPU frequencies.
Here’s a run-down of the first three Amber Lake chips, according to NextLab501:
|Intel Amber Lake Y chips
|Processor
|Cores
|Threads
|Base clock
|Turbo clock
|TDP
|Core m3-8100Y
|2
|4
|1.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|5W
|Core i5-8200Y
|2
|4
|1.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|5W
|Core i7-8500Y
|2
|4
|1.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|5W
By comparison, here are the specs for Intel’s 7th-gen Core Y chips based on Kaby Lake architecture:
|Intel Kaby Lake Y chips
|Processor
|Cores
|Threads
|Base clock
|Turbo clock
|TDP
|Core m3-7Y30
|2
|4
|1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|4.5W
|Core i5-7Y54
|2
|4
|1.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|4.5W
|Core i7-7Y75
|2
|4
|1.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|4.5W
Note that the TDP value can be a little misleading, since Intel allowed device makers to configure the TDP as low as 3.5W or as high as 7 watts in order to enhance performance or battery life. It’s likely that the company will offer similar flexibility with its Amber Lake chips.
All of these processors are low-power chips designed for thin, light, and fanless products. The idea is that for certain types of work, these processors will be almost as fast as their 15 watt Core U-series counterparts. Base on my review of the Eve V tablet with a Core i7-7Y75 processor. You’ll probably want something more powerful if you plan to do a lot of gaming, video editing, or cryptocurrency mining. But for basic web and office tasks, I’ve found Y-series chips to be a big step up from Intel’s Atom-like Apollo Lake Celeron and Pentium chips. So I’ll be interested in seeing how Amber Lake moves the ball forward.
via MacRumors
Wonder when the whiskey lake details will leak. Intel claims 140 new designs from OEMs for fall 2018, wonder if how many of those are just same designs with the new chips rather than completely new designs. Haven’t found much online in terms of benchmarks unlike last year, so not sure if this means less people testing or OEMs less eager to update their laptops, unless Intel is kicking back some incentives? Kaby Lake R was launched on Aug 21st last year, so perhaps we might get coffee lake refresh for desktop on august 1st and maybe whiskey lake i7-8565U https://browser.geekbench.com/v4/cpu/search?dir=desc&q=8565U&sort=multicore_score We already know from other site that the 8565U will have 2 ghz base and 4.5ghz turbo, but seems wikichip states this is for 2 cores, and that 1 core is 4.6ghz and all 4 cores boost is 4.1ghz. The boosts are nice but curious to see how this… Read more »
They certainly squeezed higher clocks from their current 14nm but at the cost of half watt extra.