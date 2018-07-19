More Intel Amber Lake CPU details leaked

Intel seems to be overhauling the naming scheme for its low power Core Y-Series chips. Goodbye Core M3-7Y30. Hello Core M3-8100Y.

The new names are expected to debut with the launch of Intel’s new “Amber Lake” processor lineup, which should happen any day now.

This week Dell leaked the names of a couple of Intel’s upcoming Y-series chips. But it looks like Romanian website NextLab501 has a few more details, including spec for a third chip.

The new processors are expected to launch in the third quarter of 2018, and they’re all dual-core chips with support for hyperthreading. These are 8th-gen Core processors, but they have the same Intel UHD 615 graphics as their 7th-gen predecessors.

On paper, it looks like the biggest difference is that the new processor have higher base and turbos CPU frequencies.

Here’s a run-down of the first three Amber Lake chips, according to NextLab501:

Intel Amber Lake Y chips Processor Cores Threads Base clock Turbo clock TDP Core m3-8100Y 2 4 1.1 GHz 3.4 GHz 5W Core i5-8200Y 2 4 1.3 GHz 3.9 GHz 5W Core i7-8500Y 2 4 1.5 GHz 4.2 GHz 5W

By comparison, here are the specs for Intel’s 7th-gen Core Y chips based on Kaby Lake architecture:

Intel Kaby Lake Y chips Processor Cores Threads Base clock Turbo clock TDP Core m3-7Y30 2 4 1 GHz 2.6 GHz 4.5W Core i5-7Y54 2 4 1.2 GHz 3.2 GHz 4.5W Core i7-7Y75 2 4 1.3 GHz 3.6 GHz 4.5W

Note that the TDP value can be a little misleading, since Intel allowed device makers to configure the TDP as low as 3.5W or as high as 7 watts in order to enhance performance or battery life. It’s likely that the company will offer similar flexibility with its Amber Lake chips.

All of these processors are low-power chips designed for thin, light, and fanless products. The idea is that for certain types of work, these processors will be almost as fast as their 15 watt Core U-series counterparts. Base on my review of the Eve V tablet with a Core i7-7Y75 processor. You’ll probably want something more powerful if you plan to do a lot of gaming, video editing, or cryptocurrency mining. But for basic web and office tasks, I’ve found Y-series chips to be a big step up from Intel’s Atom-like Apollo Lake Celeron and Pentium chips. So I’ll be interested in seeing how Amber Lake moves the ball forward.

via MacRumors