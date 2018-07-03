Microsoft’s cheaper Surface tablet might have hit the FCC

The latest Microsoft Surface Pro tablet has a list price of $799 and up, although it sometimes goes on sale for a bit less. But Microsoft used to offer a smaller, cheaper model without the “pro” int he name. It’s been a few years since the company discontinued the entry-level Surface 3, but rumor has it that Microsoft plans to launch a new low-cost model designed to compete with entry-level iPads (and Chrome OS or Android tablets, I guess).

Now it looks like that tablet might have passed through the FCC.

A Microsoft “portable computing device” with the model number 1824 showed up at the FCC website this week. While photos, schematics, and other details aren’t visible, WinFuture did a little detective work and concluded that we’re probably looking at a new Surface device.

The device runs Wndows 10 Pro, has a 24 watt power supply, which suggests the tablet will be less power-hungry than the latest Surface Pro (which comes with a 36 watt charger), and comes with a 7.66V rechargeable battery.

The battery is supplied by SMP and the power adapter by LiteOn.

Other details include support ofr 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

It’s unclear whether the device has an Intel or ARM-based processor. There’s no information about the screen size, stylus support, or other features.

In fact, it’s even possible that this isn’t a cheap Surface tablet at all. But it certainly seems to be some sort of new Microsoft hardware that runs Windows 10. And since it seems unlikely that this is the long-rumored “Andromeda” folding/dual-screen tablet, a new entry-level Surface tablet seems like a pretty safe bet.