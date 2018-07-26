Microsoft is trying to reduce unexpected Windows Update-induced reboots

For the most part if your Windows 10 computer downloads an important update, a message will pop up asking you if you’d like to install it right away or delay installation until a more convenient time.
But if you don’t respond promptly, your computer may reboot to apply the update… which can be a problem if you just made a quick trip to the restroom or break room.
So Microsoft is trying something new. No, the company isn’t preventing updates from installing without user intervention. But the company is using a bit of artificial intelligence to predict times when a reboot might be inconvenient.
The new update experience is baked into the Windows 10 Insider Preview Builds 17723 and 18204 that were released to testers this week.
Microsoft says it’s “trained a predictive model that can accurately predict when the right time to restart the device is.” That means that in addition to checking to see if you’re actively using your computer, Windows will guess whether you’re likely to start using it again within the next few minutes.
The prediction model is still a work in progress, but Microsoft says it’s “seen promising results” and that the model can be updated quickly based on user feedback and real-world performance.
Other changes in the latest preview builds include:
- A mixed reality flashlight that lets you peek at the real world when using a VR headset
- Support for Unicode 11, with 157 new emoji (and some updates to existing emoji)
- Leap second support
MSPowerUser also highlights an unannounced feature: native support for virtual machines. While there’s a setup process included in build 18204, it doesn’t seem to do very much at the moment, so it could be a placeholder for a feature due to launch in an upcoming release.
Just last week I was in a work meeting and the presenter’s computer (tied to a 60″ TV) had a forced restart in the middle of her presentation. After all these years, still classy Microsoft.
Total garbage. The answer is incredibly simple. Stop forcing restarts. Stop forcing updates. Send alerts that they are available. Done. So wasteful and potentially invasive to leverage AI and machine learning to find better times. There are no better times.
For my devices, there generally isn’t a good time to do a restart without user intervention. Crypto miners, file shares, render jobs, server duties, and more can’t be interrupted or won’t come back on their own after restart. On my dual boot machines, I’ll often come back to find GRUB idling, waiting for a choice of OS because the Windows side decided that my time away is an acceptable time to reboot. Worse, once I manually get it going, usually at some inopportune time when I needed to use that dual boot machine immediately, Windows has to spend more time finishing up the updates. Let me control the update times, or I’ll be forced to use harsher measures of blocking things and generally breaking things until I can set aside the time to unbreak them temporarily for updates to run while I’m available to babysit the process, since that’s what… Read more »
I find dual-boot to be a bad idea even for other reasons. I don’t want one OS to be able to see the files on disk that are used by the other OS which it doesn’t understand and sometimes corrupts.
UGH this AI stuff is really stupid and annoying. Even more annoying than the already frustratingly oversimplified Windows update. An OS is used by a human. If they want to know the best time to install an update or reboot, all they need to do is ask the human using the OS and allow the human to make the decision.