Lilbits 320: Apple’s new MacBook Pro is fast… except when it’s not

Apple launched its most powerful MacBook Pro laptops to date last week, including 15 inch models with support for up an Intel Core i9 processor and AMD Radeon Pro discrete graphics.
Unsurprisingly, a top-of-the-line model scores really, really well in benchmarks, and Laptop Magazine reports it has one of the fastest SSDs shipping in any laptop.
But YouTube Dave Lee discovered that when you push the laptop to its limits… it slows down considerably. It looks like the MacBook Pro might not be able to keep the system cool enough for the Core i9 to run at full speed for an extended period. So while some tasks are super-fast, others (like heavy-duty video rendering jobs) can take longer on the new MacBook Pro than on older models.
Whoops?
On the bright side, the laptop is super fast if you stick it in a freezer while rendering videos. So that’s always an option.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web,
- MacBook Pro 15 (2018) – Beware the Core i9 (Dave Lee)
- SD7000 Dual 4K Surface Pro Docking Station (Kensington)
Kensington introduces a $300 Surface Pro dock that lets you use it like a (tiny) Surface Studio while connecting two 4K displays, other accessories.
- The Ghost and Ghost Pro from India’s Optiemus are coming to market as the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X (@evleaks)
The next BlackBerry-branded phones are reportedly called the Evolve and Evolve X (previously known by the codenames Ghost and Ghost Pro.
- Full Galaxy Tab S4 specifications revealed (SamMobile)
Leaked specs for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 specs include a 2560 x 1600px AMOLED display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.
- Huawei Nova 3i is the first phone with the Kirin 710 (xda-developers)
Huawei Nova 3i is the first phone to feature the new mid-range chip.
- Fairphone to raise 1 million € by offering shares to community (Fairphone)
Fairphone, maker of modular smartphones with ethically-sourced materials, hopes to raise between 1 and 2.5 million Euro by selling shares to the community in a crowdfunding campaign. Backers will be able to invest 250 to 5,000 Euros.
- See What’s Next…On TV (Netflix)
Netflix is overhauling its TV interface with side navigation, easier viewing of newly added content, and easier access to saved titles.
- Google’s time saving Chromebook Grab and Go solution available to businesses (About Chromebooks)
Google begins marketing Grab and Go Chromebook solutions for business (Have a problem with your Chromebook? Just grab another from the pile and pick up where you left of after a quick login).
- Samsung Electronics Announces Industry’s First 8Gb LPDDR5 DRAM for 5G and AI-powered Mobile Applications (Samsung)
Samsung is bringing LPDDR5 DRAM to smartphones and automotive systems.
