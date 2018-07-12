Lilbits 319: Chrome gets more secure, uses more RAM

Google’s Chrome web browser has always been something of a memory hog, which is to be expected from an application that runs a new process for each browser tab.
Now Google has introduced something called “site isolation,” which means that not only does each tab have its own process, but each process can also now only render documents from a single site, even if there’s a cross-site iFrame in a page.
Site isolation should prevent malware from leveraging the Spectre vulnerability affecting modern processors to steal your data But it comes at a cost of a 10-13 percent increase in memory usage.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- Mitigating Spectre with Site Isolation in Chrome (Google Security Blog)
Chrome 67 brings site isolation to most Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS users to protect against Spectre-based attacks… but it leads to a 10-13 percent increase in memory consumption due to more running processes.
- Shuttle presents first XPC cube for the 8th generation of Intel Core processors (Shuttle)
The pioneer in small form factor desktops updates its cube-shaped computers with modern specs.
- Samsung’s Android Go smartphone visits the FCC, launch could be imminent (Phone Arena)
It’d be Samsung’s first budget phone to use Google’s Android Go software… and it’s also expected to be one of the first Android Go devices to feature non-stock Android.
- Chrome OS will start recommending Android apps optimized for Chromebooks during setup (xda-developers)
In the future, signing onto a Chromebook with your Google account for the first time could bring up a message showing how many Android apps you have that are optimizes for Chromebooks
- Justice Department appeals Time Warner-AT&T merger approval (CNBC)
Even though it was approved by a federal judge in June
- 4 new ways Microsoft 365 takes the work out of teamwork—including free version of Microsoft Teams (Microsoft 365 blogs)
Microsoft introduces a free version of Microsoft Teams, a chat/meeting/calling/files collaboration tool
- Lenovo announces the ThinkStations P330 family of workstations (Neowin)
Lenovo updates its ThinkStation workstation lineup with new P330 tower, small form factory, and Tiny models.
