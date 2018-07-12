Lilbits 319: Chrome gets more secure, uses more RAM

Google’s Chrome web browser has always been something of a memory hog, which is to be expected from an application that runs a new process for each browser tab.

Now Google has introduced something called “site isolation,” which means that not only does each tab have its own process, but each process can also now only render documents from a single site, even if there’s a cross-site iFrame in a page.

Site isolation should prevent malware from leveraging the Spectre vulnerability affecting modern processors to steal your data But it comes at a cost of a 10-13 percent increase in memory usage.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.