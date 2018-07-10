Lilbits 317: More 2-in-1 Chromebooks

Microsoft isn’t the only company with a new tablet powered by a 6 watt, dual-core Pentium 4415Y processor based on 7th-gen Intel Core “Kaby Lake” architecture.
Chrome Unboxed spotted evidence suggesting that HP will offer a version of its Chromebook x2 2-in-1 device with the low-power chip, possibly offering a cheaper option than the $600 model, which is currently the only available version of HP’s Chromebook with a detachable keyboard.
HP is also said to be working on a model with a higher-performance (and probably higher-priced) Core i5-7Y54 chips.
Meanwhile, About Chromebooks uncovered some clues that an unspecified company is working on a new Chromebook with a detachable keyboard that has batteries in both the keyboard and tablet sections, which should enable longer battery life and/or a thinner tablet design.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- HP Service Document Reveals 5 Chromebook X2 Models And UK Keyboard (Chrome Unboxed)
Upcoming HP Chromebook x2 2-in-1 variants may be available with Intel Core i5-7Y54 or Pentium 4415Y processor options
- Meet Wand: A detachable Chromebook with batteries in the keyboard base and tablet display (About Chromebooks)
An upcoming Chrome OS tablet will have a detachable keyboard, with batteries in both the tablet and keyboard sections.
- Introducing Firefox’s First Mobile Test Pilot Experiments: Lockbox and Notes (Mozilla)
Mozilla expands test pilot program to mobile devices with experimental new Notes feature for Android and Lockbox password manager for iOS.
- YouTube’s Incognito mode for private watching is widely rolling out on Android (9to5Google)
Google brings incognito mode to its YouTube app for Android (browse like nobody’s looking at your history)
- Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 and MediaPad T5 10 official: tablet to the rescue in the mid-range (Android World)
Huawei introduces MediaPad M5 Lite 10 and MediaPad T5 10 tablets with Kirin 659 processors for 199 Euros and up.
- NVIDIA Shield gets a full-featured version of GeForce Now (Engadget)
NVIDIA is replacing its subscription-based GeForce Now for Shield TV devices with the new GeForce Now pay-per-game streaming service that launched for PC and Mc this year.
- Downloading on Netflix Just Got Smarter (Netflix)
Netflix introduces Smart Downloads. When you finish watching a downloaded episode, Netflix will delete it and download the next episode. You can disable it if you want to manually manage downloads.
- Exclusive: Apple to deploy 1Password to all 123,000 employees, acquisition talks underway (BGR)
Report: Apple may be looking to acquire 1Password, plans to have all of its 123,000 employees use the password manager.
