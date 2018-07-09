Lilbits 316: E-waste

Microsoft’s new budget Surface laptop might launch tomorrow. The first Chromebooks with Snapdragon 845 processors are on the way. And The New York Times looks at the potential for financial gain as well as environmental disaster that comes with the growing global problem of e-waste.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- E-Waste Offers an Economic Opportunity as Well as Toxicity (NY Times)
49 million tons of e-waste was produced globally in 2016… and the raw materials were worth $61 billion if recycled properly. But most is landfilled or exported to developing nations where it poses environmental hazards.
- Microsoft teases new Surface unveiling for tomorrow (The Verge)
Looks like Microsoft is set to launch its new low-cost Surface tablet tomorrow morning (July 10th).
- First Snapdragon 845 Chromebook may support Project Fi and have UFS (xda-developers)
The first Chromebook with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip is under development, code commits suggest it’ll have UFS storage, eSIM support for Google’s Project Fi wireless network.
- ARM Launches “Facts” Campaign Against RISC-V (Phoronix)
Arm launches a website discouraging chip makers from using competing (and open source) RISC-V architecture.
- GIMP 2.10.4 Released (GIMP)
Free and open source image editing software GIMP 2.10.4 should load much more quickly thanks to asynchronous font loading.
You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter, Google+ and Facebook.
Leave a Reply