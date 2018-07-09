Liliputing

Lilbits 316: E-waste

Microsoft’s new budget Surface laptop might launch tomorrow. The first Chromebooks with Snapdragon 845 processors are on the way. And The New York Times looks at the potential for financial gain as well as environmental disaster that comes with the growing global problem of e-waste.

The author’s pile of dead electronics waiting to be recycled

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

