Let’s speculate: What would Android look like if Google complies with the EU decision

The European union wants Google to end what it sees as anti-competitive practices that force most phone and tablet makers to preload their devices with Google Search and the Chrome web browser if they also include the Google Play Store.

Google plans to appeal the decision, but what if Google loses? What happens next?

I have no idea, but there are a bunch of possibilities. I’ve listed a few below, but I’m curious to know what you think Android could look like in the future if the EU gets its way.

Here are some things that could happen:

When you first set up an Android device you’ll be greeted with a screen asking what you’d like to use as your default search engine, web browser, and other apps.

Phone makers will be able to ship phones with the Play Store but without Google Search or Chrome… but Google will start charging license fees to manufacturers that want to use Android, much the way Microsoft does with Windows. Android would stop being a platform for generating ad and service revenue for Google and become one for generating licensing revenue.

Or maybe Google will just start charging higher commissions on apps, games, media, and subscription purchase made through the Play Store instead of charging a licensing fee for the operating system.

Device makers will be able to load the Play Store on Android forks like Fire OS.

Google will officially allow users to install the Play Store on Android forks or AOSP (Android Open Source Project) builds.

Google kills AOSP.

What options am I missing?