Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme may be a premium 15.6 inch thin & light laptop

Lenovo has been selling a line of thin and light notebooks, tablets, and convertibles under the ThinkPad X1 Carbon brand since 2012. But the company has yet to offer a model with a display larger than 14 inches.

According to WinFuture, that could change with the introduction of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme G1.

WinFuture’s Roland Quandt reports that the previously unannounced laptop is set to launch soon, and that along with the bigger screen, the new laptop is expected to pack a powerful 45 watt Intel Coffee Lake-H processor and NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti graphics. But the notebook is still expected to be a reasonably thin and light machine: Quandt says it’s meant to compete with Apple’s new MacBook Pro (and maybe with Dell’s XPS 15).

While there aren’t any photos available yet, here’s what we know so far about the laptop’s spec sheet/configuration options:

15.6 inch full HD and 4K display options

Core i5-8300H quad-core and Core i7-8750H hexa-core processor options

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics

16GB and 32GB memory options

512GB and 1TB PCie NVMe SSD options

Prices are expected to start at 2,000 Euros ($2,333) when the laptop hits the streets later this year, although US pricing may be a bit lower.