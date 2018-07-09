Lenovo Miix 630 2-in-1 tablet is now available (Windows 10 on ARM with 4G LTE)

The Lenovo Miix 630 is a Windows 10 tablet with a 12.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchcscreen display, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB solid state drive. It’s also only the third Windows 10 device to ship with an ARM-based processor.

Like the Asus NovaGo and HP Envy x2, the Lenovo Miix 630 features a Qualcomm Snapragon 835 processor and Windows 10 S software, although you can switch t Windows 10 Pro for free.

First unveiled in January, the Miix 630 is now available for $900.

That puts the Miix 630 into Microsoft Surface Pro territory in terms of pricing. In fact, an entry-level Surface Pro is actually cheaper, with a list price of $799.

But the Lenovo tablet comes with a digital pen and keyboard cover, both of which Microsoft charges extra for. And the Miix 630 also has built-in support for 4G LTE, which is a nice perk.

On the other hand, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which means that while you get long battery life and always-connected features, there are some Windows applications that may not run at all, and others that may run slowly on this tablet.

Meanwhile, rumor has it that Microsoft will announce a $400 Surface tablet with an Intel chip this week, which makes the first crop of Windows on ARM devices look horribly expensive by comparison… even if the price includes 4G LTE support and long battery life.

The Lenovo Miix 630 is available for $900 from Amazon, the Microsoft Store, and Lenovo.com and some retailers are also offering 1GB per month of free 4G LTE data when you activate the computer with a Sprint SIM card.

via TabletMonkeys