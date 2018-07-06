Lenovo Ideapad D3310 10 inch 2-in-1 leaked

Lenovo appears to have a new 10 inch convertible laptop in the works. It’s called the Lenovo Ideapad D330 and, according to information obtained by Notebook Italia,” it’s a thin-and light computer with a full HD display, a low-power Intel Gemini Lake processor, and it’s designed to be used in notebook, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

The computer seems to consist of a tablet and a detachable keyboard base. But while some previous Lenovo 2-in-1 tablets have had keyboards which propped up the display at a fixed angle, the D330 seems to have a laptop-style hinge that allows you to adjust the angle. It looks like the screen can also be flipped around 180 degrees so it faces away from the keyboard.

Specs for the tablet are said to include:

10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display

Intel Pentium Silver N5000 quad-core processor

USB Type-C port

3.5mm audio jack

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Optional 4G LTE support (and a SIM card slot)

Front and rear cameras

Power and volume buttons on the side

There are also two additional full-sized USB ports in the keyboard base, and the tablet will come in gold or silver colors.

Lenovo hasn’t officially announced the device yet, so there’s a chance that some features (or the name) could change by the time it’s released. And there’s no word on when that will be or how much the IdeaPad D330 will sell for when it does hit the streets.

You can find more images at Notebook Italia. And while there aren’t many details, you can also see confirmation that Lenovo is working on a device called the IdeaPad D330-10IGM in the company’s EU Declaration of Conformity for the tablet.