Lenovo Ideapad D3310 10 inch 2-in-1 leaked

Lenovo appears to have a new 10 inch convertible laptop in the works. It’s called the Lenovo Ideapad D330 and, according to information obtained by Notebook Italia,” it’s a thin-and light computer with a full HD display, a low-power Intel Gemini Lake processor, and it’s designed to be used in notebook, tablet, tent, or stand modes.
The computer seems to consist of a tablet and a detachable keyboard base. But while some previous Lenovo 2-in-1 tablets have had keyboards which propped up the display at a fixed angle, the D330 seems to have a laptop-style hinge that allows you to adjust the angle. It looks like the screen can also be flipped around 180 degrees so it faces away from the keyboard.
Specs for the tablet are said to include:
- 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000 quad-core processor
- USB Type-C port
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Optional 4G LTE support (and a SIM card slot)
- Front and rear cameras
- Power and volume buttons on the side
There are also two additional full-sized USB ports in the keyboard base, and the tablet will come in gold or silver colors.
Lenovo hasn’t officially announced the device yet, so there’s a chance that some features (or the name) could change by the time it’s released. And there’s no word on when that will be or how much the IdeaPad D330 will sell for when it does hit the streets.
You can find more images at Notebook Italia. And while there aren’t many details, you can also see confirmation that Lenovo is working on a device called the IdeaPad D330-10IGM in the company’s EU Declaration of Conformity for the tablet.
I like seeing full HD displays trickling down into these budget(ish) ultra portables. Full HD displays at the 10-11 inch hits a sweet spot for mobile productivity, and even if your eyes are shot and everything is a bit too small at the full resolution, you still benefit from the additional pixels and tuning DPI settings to your liking. You can definitely still get work done on 1366 x 768, but I wouldn’t unless it was the only thing available.
That’s not new. Lenovo’s three year old plus Yoga Tab 2 had the same screen resolution. Its screen is very nice. The Surface 3 had a slightly higher resolution.
Let’s hope that it has at least 4GB of memory and at least 64GB of storage.