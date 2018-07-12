Intel’s new Xeon E series chips are for entry-level workstations

Intel is launching a new line of Xeon E processors designed for desktop workstation computers. The company says the new chips offer up to a 36 percent performance boost over previous-gen chips, or a 73 percent boost over an equivalent chip from 4 years ago… which is probably a more appropriate spec for companies that might only update their workstations about twice a decade.

The company is offering 10 different Xeon E chips, ranging from the Xeon E-2124 processor with 4 CPU cores, 4 threads, no integrated graphics and 8MB of cache to the Xeon E-2186G with 6 cores, 12 threads, 12MB of cache, and Intel UHD 630 graphics.

All of the new chips have 40 PCI Express 3.0 lanes, support for up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, and they all fit motherboards with an LGA 1151 socket.

Other features include support for Thunderbolt 3.0, USB 3.1 Gen 2, Intel Optane memory, and Gigabit Ethernet. TDPs for the chips range from 71W to 95W, depending on the processor.

Dell, HP, Lenovo, and other PC manufacturers are expected to offer workstations with the new Xeon E chips soon.