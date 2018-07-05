Huawei TalkBand B5 leaked (watch, fitness tracker, Bluetooth headset)

Huawei’s TalkBand line of devices are wristwatches with a color display, fitness tracking features and a surprising trick: you can pop out the “smart” portion of the watch and wear it like a Bluetooth earpiece to take calls without holding your phone (or wrist) to your ear.

The company has been making TalkBand devices for a few years, and now Evan Blass has posted a picture that allegedly shows the next model in the lineup: the Huawei TalkBand B5.

Blass hasn’t shared any information about the price, specs, or release date. But the picture gives us a little to go on.

The TalkBand B5 will be available with gold or silver frames and support metal or leather wrist straps. The watch can display the time, step count, and other information. There are also icons that indicate it supports weather functions and some chat notifications. And it will pair with a smartphone via Bluetooth, allowing you to sync data and take phone calls.

Despite the name, this isn’t Huawei’s 5th-gen TalkBand. It’s actually the fourth… but the company went from the TalkBand B3 straight to the B5, apparently because the number 4 is considered unlucky in China.