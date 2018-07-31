Honor Note 10 is a smartphone with a 7 inch AMOLED display, liquid coolng

Liliputing

Remember when we used to call smartphones with big screens “phablets” because they seemed to straddle the line between a smartphone and a tablet? Phone screens have gotten bigger and bigger in recent years, so now that Huawei has introduced a new handset with a 7 inch display it’s just called a smartphone.

Technically, the Honor Note 10 has a 6.95 inch display, but I’m not taking any more liberty in rounding that up to 7 inches than I do when I say a $799.99 laptop costs $800.

Anyway, the big screen is only one of the interesting things about the Honor Note 10. It also supports up to 8GB of RAM, has an AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support, and features a liquid cooling solution to offer better thermal management and improved CPU and processing power.

In fact, in addition to the GPU Turbo technology Huawei recently introduced (to boost graphics performance and reduce power consumption while gaming), the Honor Note 10 is the first phone with a CPU Turbo feature. Use them together and you get “Double Turbo” mode. There’s a dedicated hardware button to enable the feature.

CPU Turbo is said to boost the CPU clock speed, something that’s partially possible because of a 9-layer heat pipe that includes a liquid cooling layer that Huawei says can reduce temperatures by as much as 10 °C (14.0 °F) under heavy load.

Here’s an overview of the Honor Note 10’s key specs:

  • 6.95 inch, 2220 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display (with notch) and HDR10 support
  • Kirin 970 processor
  • 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB configurations
  • microSD + SIM card or dual SIM support (if you don’t use a microSD card)
  • 24MP + 16MP rear camera
  • 13MP front camera
  • 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging support
  • USB Type-C
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Metal frame and glass back
  • Android 8.1 with EMUI 8.2 user interface

The phone will be available in black or blue color options and it’s up for pre-order in China for about $410 and up. It should begin shipping tomorrow.

There’s no word on whether the Honor Note 10 will be available internationally, but chances are pretty good. Huawei does have a habit of selling its phones globally, although sometimes the international versions get a name change.

via GSM Arena

riddick
riddick
230g weight… (my current LG G5 is 159g). That's a little over half a pound.
https://www.gsmarena.com/huawei_honor_note_10-8799.php

Mark
Mark
7 inch phone they can't fit a 3.5 mm headphone jack in the phone?

JohnW
Sad but true.

BoloMKXXVIII
BoloMKXXVIII
They are going to need every bit of that 5,000 mAh battery

john
john
Finally a 7″ phone but that aspect ratio kills it for me. The landscape mode (and width) is comparable to only a 5.75 inch phone with a 16:10 aspect ratio (or a 6.2″ phone at 16:9). I have a preference for larger phones and this isn't it… it's just tall.

I think the last decent large phone produced was Huawei's MediaPad T2 (16:10 aspect, 7″).

