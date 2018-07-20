Hate smartphone notches? How about a hole in the display?

In an attempt to give phones a higher screen-to-body ratio, most major smartphone companies have settled on a solution: phones with taller screens and slimmer bezels… often with a display that wraps around a camera cut-out, or notch.
A few companies, including Vivo and Oppo have figured out how nearly eliminate the top bezel without using a notch by having a camera that slides out from inside the phone.
Huawei may have a different solution: instead of a notch, just put a hole in the screen.
To be clear, Huawei hasn’t announced any plans to release a phone with this design yet. But Korean site ETNews reports that “industry sources” say Huawei is working on a 6 inch LCD smartphone display with a hole near the top where a camera would be located.
This would certainly result in a higher screen-to-body ratio, but it’s unclear how much usable screen space would be gained. Unless there’s some sort of black navigation bar or black border to the sides of the hole, you’d end up seeing black spot in the picture when looking at full-screen images, videos, games, or other apps.
Still… at least it’s not a notch. I guess.
via xda-developers
Has anyone bothered with the paradigm shifting idea to let phones be phones and ditch the insane vanity inducing cameras all together and allow people to live in the now instead of feeling as though they must always prove they were somewhere with selfies……or allow people to be people without 20 others whipping out a phone and capturing whatever “fail” they feel will get them hits on the video they are uploading.
I still use my outward facing camera constantly, mostly in the same ways I used my old digital camera when traveling, or just a convenient way to document receipts and other tidbits of information I need personally or for work.
But honestly, I could do with a flagship phone that didn’t have a selfie camera. The number of times I’ve actually used it I can count on one hand, and that was mostly for video chat, something I haven’t used in years. Notch problem solved!
How about -no?! Scotty