Google launches Chrome web browser for Daydream VR headsets

You can use Google’s Chrome web browser to surf the web, or use web apps to watch videos, play games, and edit documents on computers, smartphones, and tablets. And now you can also use Chrome in virtual reality headsets.

Google has launched a version of Chrome for the Daydream virtual reality platform. That means you can pop a compatible phone in a Daydream View headset and get up close and personal with web content, or us a Lenovo Mirage Solo headset if you’d prefer an all-in-one device that doesn’t tie up your phone.

The VR version of Chrome supports normal features including bookmarks and incognito mode. You can navigate using a Daydream controller to click on links or other web content. And there’s voice search support.

But there’s also a “Cinema mode” that optimizes content for more comfortable viewing in a VR headset

You could certainly use Chrome to interact with WebVR content in the past… but since the Chrome app wasn’t available in the Daydream launcher the only way to do that was to open the Chrome browser on your phone, navigate to the page you want to use, and then insert the phone into the headset and strap it to your face.

