Gigabyte’s latest single-board PC has a quad-core processor, upgradeable memory and storage

About a year after launching a single-board computer with an Intel Apollo Lake processor and support for an M.2 solid state drive and laptop-style RAM, Gigabyte has a new model.

The only real difference between last year’s GA-SBCAP3350 and this year’s GA-SBCAP3450 is that the new model has a quad-core Intel Celeron N3450 processor rather than a dual-core Celeron N3350 chip.

We’ll probably have to wait a little longer to see models with newer Intel Gemini Lake processors.

Like its predecessor, the new model is a board that measures 5.7″ x 4″ and which has a processor soldered to the motherboard. There’s a DDR3L-1866 SODIMM slot for memory, a mini PCIe slot for an mSATA SSD and another for half-length wireless cards.

It has dual gigabit Ethernet ports, HDMI and VGA ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and internal headers for USB 2.0, GPIO, LPT, I2C, and other connections.

While this board isn’t really designed for consumers, it’s nice to see a small single-board PC that doesn’t rely embedded RAM or slow eMMC storage, allowing customers to choose their own specs.

via FanlessTech