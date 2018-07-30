Dragonbox Pyra handheld PC is finally (almost) ready for mass production

After years of development, the team working on the Dragonbox Pyra handheld Linux gaming computer have finalized the design. That means the next step is to thoroughly test the hardware for reliability and then apply for CE and FCC certification.
If all goes well, mass production could begin soon, and the Pyra could begin shipping to backers who have pre-ordered the 500 Euro device.
Of course, there’s always a chance there will be delays. There have been plenty since the Dragonbox Pyra was unveiled in 2014… and since it went up for pre-order in 2016.
In fact, in the time since pre-orders opened, Chinese device maker GPD has shipped the GPD Win, GPD Win 2, and GPD Pocket handheld computers and the company is now running a crowdfunding campaign for the Pocket 2.
But there are some important differences:
- The Dragonbox Pyra is aimed at open source hardware and software enthusiasts, and the handheld PC runs GNU/Linux software.
- The Dragonbox Pyra is also designed to be hacker-friendly with replaceable and upgradeable components. Nothing is glued into place, and you can even open the case with
- GPD is a company with a history of producing handheld gaming devices running Android and Windows. The Dragonbox Pyra is more of a labor of love from developer Michael Mrozek (EveilDragon), who was formerly a member of the team that developed the Pandora handheld computer/game console.
- Because the Dragonbox Pyra has been in development for a very long time, it will ship with hardware that looks pretty dated by modern standards.
The Dragonbox Pyra will have a 5 inch, 720p display, a TI OMAP 5 dual-core ARM Cortex-A15 processor, 32GB of eMMC storage, and a choice of 2GB or 4GB of RAM.
It has full-sized and micro USB ports, HDMI and headset jacks, stereo speakers, dual-band 802.11n WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.0.
The little computer also has a few features which are pretty distinctive even after multiple delays. There are dual SDXC card slots instead of the usual one, for example. And the keyboard is backlit.
Other features include gaming controls with four shoulder buttons, six face buttons, a D-pad, and analog sticks.
Still wondering why anybody would still want to spend 500 Euros (~$585) on a computer with a 6-year-old processor in 2018? I spoke with EvilDragon in 2016 for an episode of the LPX podcast. He described some of the things that make the Dragonbox Pyra unique… and many of them still apply even now that GPD and other companies are producing handheld computers.
With something like the GPD XD + I wonder why I would need this anymore. I could play real games like AOE I guess
I pre-ordered the Pandora back in the day, and the delays on that were nightmarish. By the time I got mine, the community around the old Gamepark handhelds had kind of imploded and it felt like things had moved on. That said, the form factor is nearly perfect, and I’d love something like this if it had a more recent, more powerful chipset, especially if it had both Linux and Android support. But this is a tough sell now. I wish them luck. Hopefully the next hardware update comes a little quicker.
It is so delayed that the processor is no longer on par with current market.
The SoC wasn’t even on par with the market at the time it was chosen.
I was an owner and community member of the old Gamepark systems (GP32, GP2X, and GP2X Wiz), and I followed the Pandora, but never bought one. It was too tough of a sell back then. Even though it had no competitors, it was far too expensive for something that I was ultimately going to play console emulators on. At the time, it seemed like something cheaper and better was going to be right around the corner. In my opinon, the Dragonbox Pyra is in a worse situation than the Pandora. Not only is it, again, too expensive for what it could be used for. It lives in an era where there are competitors scattered across several niche subcategories that do the same thing for way less money (GPD XD), or better/more popular things for a little less money (GPD Win). Also, there is far better hardware to make something like… Read more »
Too expensive, too late, too underpowered. Other than people wanting to do some programming or modding on it, I don’t see anyone who would want to buy it.
I’ve eyeballed the Pandora and pyra for years now and it’s really unfortunate that they aren’t a bigger company to create a more powerful product at a way cheaper price point. The thing with this is that there isn’t much more you could do on a pya that an Android smartphone with a controller accessory couldn’t do and a gpd win 2 can play many, many MANY more games thanks to running on a much more powerful intel core m3 and windows 10 which allows for steam. Regardless of whatever hate boner some may have against windows, objectively the win is much better as a GAMING device than a weak arm chip running debian, if it were running an x86 processor and Linux then we’d be in business since you can get steam on Linux. I like the passion and design but it has the unfortunate fate of modern smartphones… Read more »
While I have no intention of buying this, I applaud the folks for not giving up. Maybe I’d be interested in buying one if they actually ends up making an upgraded CPU board with much much more modern specs (too bad the Wi-Fi chip isn’t on the CPU board).
I’m excited about this because it’s not trying to be a distraction device like modern smart phones; it’s productivity and gaming, without a penny needing to be spent (more than what you pay for it). No ads or freemium games. Computing for the love of it.
Evil Dragon is a badass and I still fondly rememeber my first Pandora.
It’s an amazing project, but sadly in this day and age, it’s audience is really, really small.
I wonder what would his team created if they had the budget to go all in.
No Win 10 64-bit and too expensive. No thanks… Why cant someone make a cheap Win 10 tab with 4 GB of ram and a decent SOC?